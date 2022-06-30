ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Amarillo, TX

Sod Poodles offense comes alive in 10-4 win over Naturals

By Hart Pisani, Amarillo Globe-News
 4 days ago

A day after suffering the worst loss in franchise history, the Amarillo Sod Poodles were firing on all cylinders Wednesday night.

The Soddies picked up 12 hits, committed no errors and starting pitcher Brandon Pfaadt struck out nine batters en route to a convincing 10-4 victory over the NW Arkansas Naturals at HODGETOWN Stadium.

With the win, the Sod Poodles are now 33-38 on the season.

More: Adam Becker settles in, earns Panhandle Player of the Year honors

After falling behind 2-0 in the first inning, Amarillo cut the deficit in half in the second thanks to Elvis Peralta's RBI single to score Tristin English.

In the third inning, the Soddies exploded. Juan Centeno's RBI single to score Jorge Barrosa tied the game and Roby Enriquez's RBI single scored Centeno to put the Sod Poodles in the lead. English continued his hot start with a two-run RBI double to score Leandro Cedeno and Enriquez. Just like that, Amarillo was up 5-2.

The Soddies were back at it the next inning with Barrosa's RBI triple scoring Peralta and Cedeno's RBI single scoring Barrosa to make it 7-2.

More: WT ROUNDUP: Track and Field earns 47 All-Region honors

In the sixth, Barrosa's RBI single scored Drew Stankiewicz and Cedeno followed that up with an RBI single to score Barrosa. Tim Tawa was hit by a pitch with the bases loaded to score Centeno and make it a 10-2 game.

The Naturals added two runs to the board in the top of the eighth, but the Sod Poodles held firm and took the victory.

This article originally appeared on Amarillo Globe-News: Sod Poodles offense comes alive in 10-4 win over Naturals

