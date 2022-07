On June 30, USC and UCLA turned the college athletic world upside down by announcing a move from the PAC-12 to the BIG 10. The decision will have ramifications across college sports, as many schools, including San Diego State, may be looking for a new conference home. The PAC-12’s best remaining universities, Oregon and Washington, for example, have reportedly begun talks with other conferences as they search for the most lucrative landing spot.

SAN DIEGO, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO