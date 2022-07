Paul J. Sywassink, 89, of Muscatine, passed away on Friday, July 1, 2022, at Trinity Rock Island. Funeral Service will be at a later date. Private burial will take place in Memorial Park Cemetery. Military services will be conducted by the Honor Guard of Muscatine City Inc. The Ralph J. Wittich-Riley-Freers Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. Online Condolences: www.wittichfuneralhome.com.

