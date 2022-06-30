ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Leland, NC

Construction begins on new Leland fire station

By WECT Staff
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLELAND, N.C. (WECT) - The Town of Leland has begun construction on the new Fire/Rescue Station 51 at the town’s Municipal Operations Center Campus on 1987 Andrew Jackson Highway NE. Station 51 will be...

