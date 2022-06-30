Construction begins on new Leland fire station

LELAND, N.C. (WECT) - The Town of Leland has begun construction on the new Fire/Rescue Station 51 at the town’s Municipal Operations Center Campus on 1987 Andrew Jackson Highway NE. Station 51 will be...
CONWAY, S.C. (WPDE) — Horry County Fire Rescue responded to a structure fire in Conway Sunday. Crews said the fire happened in the 4000 block of Ossie Lane around 4:06 p.m. The fire was taken under control with no reported injuries. This fire will be under investigation. The City...
OAK ISLAND, N.C. (WECT) - A spokesperson with the Town of Oak Island confirmed that there was a fatal drowning just after 2 p.m. on Sunday in Oak Island. The Oak Island Fire Department, Police Department and Water Rescue were all dispatched. “Within minutes, responders arrived to find 52-year-old Kevin...
NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — The New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office said a person was struck by lightning off the coast Sunday. Witnesses reported it happened around 3:15 Sunday afternoon. According to spokesman, the person was near Masonboro Island. The person was struck by lightning. The New...
HOLDEN BEACH, NC (WWAY) – Coast Guard Sector North Carolina and local law enforcement are investigating a watercraft collision between pontoon boats on the Intercoastal Waterway near Holden Beach. The call came into the CGSNC just after 7 o’clock Sunday evening, according to a spokesperson with the CGSNC.
BRUNSWICK COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — The Highway Patrol says a crash in Brunswick County Sunday night involved two cars and a 500 pound bear. A trooper with the North Carolina Highway Patrol said it happened just after 10:30 on River Road near Winnabow. Two cars were involved. The trooper...
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WPDE) — Horry County Fire was dispatched to a residential structure fire on Forbes Drive in Myrtle Beach on Saturday night just after 11 p.m. According to a tweet from HCFR, the fire was extinguished and there were no reported injuries. The American Red Cross is...
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – The South Carolina Department of Transportation provided an update on the progress of the Highway 701 widening project. The SCDOT said the project team is on schedule and the project is expected to begin this summer. MORE INFORMATION | SCDOT information on widening project.
BRUNSWICK COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - Heading to this year’s N.C. 4th of July Festival? Here are some traffic maps to help you find your way around Oak Island and Southport. Below you will find traffic patterns for the festival and the fireworks show Friday. There also is a map of the route for Monday’s parade in Southport.
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Most people still remember exactly what they were doing the morning of September 11th, 2001. In Southport, at their annual 4th of July festival they welcomed a Mobile Museum filled with memories of that day. The Stephen Siller Foundation was formed in memory of Stephen Siller, a New York City Firefighter who lost his life saving people from the south tower of the world trade center on 9/11. Siller got stuck in traffic on his way to the towers the morning of the 11th and ran 3.5 miles with all of his gear on to meet his battalion, and his remains were never recovered from the wreckage.
WRIGHTSVILLE BEACH, NC (WWAY) — Wrightsville Beach Police have identified the body found in Banks Channel earlier this week. Paul Parker, 25, is the person pulled from the waterway on June 27. Wrightsville Beach Police responded to a call for service in the 500 block of Waynick Blvd. on...
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - A man was struck by lightning near Masonboro Island on Sunday around 3:15 p.m.. The New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office responded with their Marine Unit, along with Wilmington Police Department’s Marine Unit. A spokesperson for the sheriff’s office says it’s not clear whether the...
CAROLINA BEACH, N.C. (AP) — One person was shot early Saturday morning by police at a motel in Carolina Beach, authorities said. It happened about 12:30 a.m. and involved two officers with the Carolina Beach Police Department, the StarNews reported, citing a news release from the department. The suspect was taken to a hospital for […]
LITTLE RIVER, SC (WBTW) – Fire destroyed a structure early Friday morning in Little River. Horry County Fire Rescue shared a post about the fire on it’s Facebook page. The post said crews were dispatched at about 4 a.m. to the fire on Sundew Loop. No one was hurt, and no other structures were damaged. […]
LITTLE RIVER, S.C. (WMBF) - A crash involving two vehicles closed traffic in part of Little River late Friday. Horry County Fire Rescue said it was called to the wreck at 9:59 p.m. in the area of Highway 9 and Highway 57. No details about how the crash happened were...
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The Wilmington Police Department is searching for a woman they say may be endangered. Charity Rouse, 38, was last seen two weeks ago at the Cando Street bus station. Police aren’t sure what she was wearing at the time or where she was headed. Rouse...
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Fourth of July events are taking place throughout the holiday weekend across our area. The Oak Island Anniversary Fireworks will take place Friday at the Oak Island Pier at 9 p.m. Friday in Tabor City, the Columbus County Fireworks Celebration is at South Columbus High School....
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – Those enjoying the beach for the Fourth of July weekend need to be careful if they head out into the waters. While the remnants of Tropical Storm Colin are heading out to sea, rip currents still remain a concern. FIRST ALERT | Cold front...
KENANSVILLE, N.C. — Multiple Duplin County agencies responded to a crash that happened early Thursday afternoon. The crash happened at approximately 12:30 p.m. Duplin County Emergency Management said in a press release that first responders and emergency crews worked an incident involving a tractor-trailer and a passenger vehicle at the intersection of Tram Road and […]
SUNSET BEACH, N.C. (WECT) - The Sunset Beach Police Department is asking for the public’s help after three vehicles were stolen overnight from Sea Trail in Sunset Beach. The SBPD is asking residents with Ring cameras in the areas listed below to review any footage that may assist its investigation and call 910 579-6297:
As the Myrtle Beach area gears up for the Fourth of July holiday weekend, fireworks shows and events are scheduled and government buildings are expected to be closed. Here's a rundown of what to expect during the holiday weekend in Horry County. FIREWORKS. Multiple shows are set from the Grand...
Comments / 0