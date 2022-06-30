Construction begins on new Leland fire station

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Most people still remember exactly what they were doing the morning of September 11th, 2001. In Southport, at their annual 4th of July festival they welcomed a Mobile Museum filled with memories of that day. The Stephen Siller Foundation was formed in memory of Stephen Siller, a New York City Firefighter who lost his life saving people from the south tower of the world trade center on 9/11. Siller got stuck in traffic on his way to the towers the morning of the 11th and ran 3.5 miles with all of his gear on to meet his battalion, and his remains were never recovered from the wreckage.

