ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Idaho Falls, ID

Cities with the fastest growing home prices in Idaho Falls metro area

By Stacker
bigcountrynewsconnection.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCompiled a list of cities with the fastest...

www.bigcountrynewsconnection.com

Comments / 0

Related
kidnewsradio.com

Thousands line streets of Idaho Falls for 4th of July parade

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – Thousands of people lined the route of the Idaho Falls Independence Day parade this morning to celebrate the holiday. This year’s theme for the “2022 Liberty on Parade” event was “Let Freedom Ring!” — and it clearly did.
KIDO Talk Radio

Idaho’s Largest Fireworks Show Is Not In Boise

Welcome to the Fourth of July weekend, where Americans, young and old, celebrate our nation's independence by going to parades, hosting barbeques, and watching many fireworks. In Idaho, several cities will host their fireworks displays once dusk arrives on July 4th. However, which city in Idaho can legitimately lay claim to the largest fireworks display in the state?
KIFI Local News 8

Public safety and lost child reporting during Independence Day celebrations

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) - The City of Idaho Falls would like to remind community members to pay extra attention to safety precautions during this busy Independence Day holiday, have patience and plan ahead to ensure the safety of residents and guests. EMERGENCIES. Call 9-1-1 in the event of an...
Post Register

Looking back: This week in eastern Idaho history

Law enforcement in Weber County, Utah, turned their eyes toward Idaho as they tried to discern the identity of a man whose badly decomposed body was found in the Weber River this week in 1922. Sheriff Richard Pincock sent a letter to the postmaster at Idaho Falls, informing him that they had found an envelope addressed to one John Ginley, with an Idaho Falls address. “The envelope was sent from Mackay, and a query has also been sent there,” the Standard-Examiner reported. “When found, the body was badly decomposed. The only clue to follow was the envelope in the man’s pocket, which contained no letter or paper.” The Idaho Falls postmaster said he had no knowledge of a John Ginley, the newspaper report said.
IDAHO FALLS, ID
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Idaho Falls, ID
Idaho Falls, ID
Business
Idaho Falls, ID
Government
Idaho Falls, ID
Real Estate
Local
Idaho Business
State
Idaho State
Idaho State
Idaho Real Estate
Local
Idaho Government
eastidahonews.com

Here’s where you can see fireworks in eastern Idaho

IDAHO FALLS – The 29th annual Melaleuca Freedom Celebration is now just two days away. Organizers are preparing for 200,000 people to attend the Idaho Falls Community Hospital Riverfest at Snake River Landing and the biggest fireworks show west of the Mississippi River. Fireworks are happening in other communities...
IDAHO FALLS, ID
Idaho State Journal

Three injured when car and semi collide on East Idaho highway

Idaho State Police are investigating an injury crash that occurred Sunday, July 3, 2022, at approximately 6:15 p.m. westbound on US Highway 20 at milepost 396 in Fremont County. A 61-year-old female, from Brandon, Florida, was driving a 2022 Toyota Camry, stopped on the westbound shoulder near milepost 395, and had two passengers, a 35-year-old female from Lithia, Florida, and a 29-year-old female from Brandon, Florida. A 49-year-old male, from Idaho Falls, Idaho, was driving a 2018 Peterbilt semi-truck westbound. ...
IDAHO FALLS, ID
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Housing Prices#Zillow#Stacker#Idaho Falls Metro
eastidahonews.com

The sharp-tailed grouse were on display ahead of chicks hatching

Living the Wild Life is brought to you by Paragon Men's Health, which offers men with erectile dysfunction new hope for a more satisfying life. Its pulse wave therapy is proven to have an 87% success rate. Paragon Men's Health focuses on caring for your needs, earning your trust and doing it privately for you with dignity. If you or someone you love would like to learn more, schedule a free consultation today. Locations in Idaho Falls, Boise, Lubbock, Texas, and Phoenix.
IDAHO FALLS, ID
eastidahonews.com

Two-vehicle collision in Fremont County sends 3 to hospital

IDAHO FALLS – Idaho State Police is investigating an injury crash that occurred Sunday, July 3 around 6:15 p.m. It happened in the westbound lane of U.S. 20 at milepost 396 in Fremont County. A 61-year-old woman from Brandon, Florida, was driving a 2022 Toyota Camry. She stopped on...
FREMONT COUNTY, ID
Boston 25 News WFXT

Catch of the day: Rescuers save 5-foot sturgeon in Idaho

BLACKFOOT, Idaho — A unique catch-and-release in Idaho allowed a large fish to get back home with the help of Idaho Fish and Game officials. Idaho Fish and Game officials were called to help a sturgeon that had been reported trapped in a canal in Blackfoot, officials said in a news release. When personnel arrived, at least a third of the fish’s body was above the water.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Real Estate
eastidahonews.com

Driver walks away from RV fire near Ririe

IDAHO FALLS – An RV caught fire near Idaho Falls Saturday afternoon. Witnesses tell EastIdahoNews.com it happened just before 5 p.m. The RV was traveling on U.S. Highway 26 and erupted in flames. Sgt. Bryan Lovell with the Bonneville County Sheriff’s Office confirms it happened at milepost 360, which...
IDAHO FALLS, ID
eastidahonews.com

Here’s what is new at Riverfest this year

IDAHO FALLS — After weeks of planning, eastern Idaho’s largest Fourth of July festival is about to begin. Riverbend Communications is partnering with Snake River Landing for the Idaho Falls Community Hospital Riverfest. Some significant changes are in the works this year to help make this year’s event the best ever.
Idaho State Journal

Man transported to East Idaho hospital after being gored by Yellowstone bison

YELLOWSTONE NATIONAL PARK, Wyo. (AP) — A Colorado man who Yellowstone National Park officials say got too close to a bison was thrown by the animal while trying to get himself and a child away from danger. The 34-year-old man from Colorado Springs was walking with his family near Giant Geyser in the Old Faithful area on Monday when a bull bison charged the group, park officials said. A video...
pocatello.us

PARADE MAP: Pocatello's Annual 2022 Independence Day Parade

Pocatello's Annual 2022 Independence Day Parade is almost HERE. LOOK for the City of Pocatello trolley, where we will be passing out candy! The parade starts at 9:30 a.m., Monday, July 4, in Historic Downtown Pocatello. Thank you Historic Downtown Pocatello!
Idaho State Journal

Elderly man dies when pickup overturns on East Idaho highway

On Friday, July 1, 2022, at 12:36 a.m., Idaho State Police investigated a single vehicle fatality crash on westbound US Highway 20 at milepost 405, north of Henry's Lake in Fremont County. An 88-year-old man of Nampa was driving a 2003 Chevrolet Silverado pickup pulling a 2013 Dutch Camp trailer west on US Highway 20. The driver drove off the right shoulder, over corrected, then off the left shoulder and overturned. The driver was not wearing a seat belt and succumbed to his injuries at the scene. This crash is under investigation by the Idaho State Police.
KIFI Local News 8

1 dead in Highway 20 accident

At 12:36 a.m. Friday morning, Idaho State Police investigated a single vehicle fatality crash on westbound Highway 20. The post 1 dead in Highway 20 accident appeared first on Local News 8.
Post Register

Local cowboy injured during Ranch Rodeo

BLACKFOOT -- A Blackfoot cowboy was seriously injured and transported to the hospital Friday night after landing awkwardly when he was thrown from a horse during a saddle bronc event at the Eastern Idaho State Fairgrounds. In response to a post on the Life In Blackfoot Facebook page, Cole Lewis...
eastidahonews.com

ISP investigating three separate crashes on I-15 near Shelley

IDAHO FALLS – Traffic is backed up on Interstate 15 near Shelley after three chain-reaction crashes Friday afternoon. Idaho State Police Corporal Mike Nielson tells EastIdahoNews.com the first one occurred at 1:27 p.m. south of Exit 113 near Love’s Truck Stop. A sedan was in the northbound lane...

Comments / 0

Community Policy