Cities with the fastest growing home prices in Idaho Falls metro area

Law enforcement in Weber County, Utah, turned their eyes toward Idaho as they tried to discern the identity of a man whose badly decomposed body was found in the Weber River this week in 1922. Sheriff Richard Pincock sent a letter to the postmaster at Idaho Falls, informing him that they had found an envelope addressed to one John Ginley, with an Idaho Falls address. “The envelope was sent from Mackay, and a query has also been sent there,” the Standard-Examiner reported. “When found, the body was badly decomposed. The only clue to follow was the envelope in the man’s pocket, which contained no letter or paper.” The Idaho Falls postmaster said he had no knowledge of a John Ginley, the newspaper report said.

IDAHO FALLS, ID ・ 1 DAY AGO