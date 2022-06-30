Cities with the fastest growing home prices in Idaho Falls metro area

Idaho State Police are investigating an injury crash that occurred Sunday, July 3, 2022, at approximately 6:15 p.m. westbound on US Highway 20 at milepost 396 in Fremont County.
A 61-year-old female, from Brandon, Florida, was driving a 2022 Toyota Camry, stopped on the westbound shoulder near milepost 395, and had two passengers, a 35-year-old female from Lithia, Florida, and a 29-year-old female from Brandon, Florida. A 49-year-old male, from Idaho Falls, Idaho, was driving a 2018 Peterbilt semi-truck westbound.
...
Comments / 0