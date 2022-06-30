Where’s Shane? Celebrate America at Cowtown

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Morning showers and storms will come to an end, however isolated late day storms are possible- much like yesterday. The heat will intensify in the week ahead with afternoon temperatures near 100 through Friday. Factor in the humidity and the heat index will push 103-107 most of the week, especially across central and eastern Kansas. Mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies today with a few late day and evening storms possible. The best potential for stronger storms will be across Northwest Kansas later this evening (a few could become severe). Most of the isolated storms later today, will not produce severe weather and should be in/out fairly quick- so don’t cancel your outdoor plans.

WICHITA, KS ・ 1 DAY AGO