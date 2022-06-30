Man seen on video stealing Stormtrooper from midtown Tulsa home
Tulsa police are looking for 'Rebel Scum' seen on video stealing a Stormtrooper from a midtown driveway.
The Tulsa Police Department posted video of the theft Thursday morning, but say it happened around 5:30 a.m. on June 17 outside the home near 3rd and Lewis.
"The Force Will Be Strong with the Chosen One who can bring this nerf-herder before the Jedi Council (or in this case, Criminal Court)," TPD wrote in their Star Wars reference-riddled Facebook post about the theft.
Anyone who recognizes the man in the video is asked to call Tulsa Crime Stoppers at 918-596-COPS, Reference Case 2022-308035.
