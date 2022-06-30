ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Utica, NY

Utica Metro SWAT recognized nationally for exemplary service

By Thad Randazzo
 3 days ago

UTICA, Ny. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – On Thursday, June 30 th , Utica Mayor Robert Palmieri, and Police Chief Mark Williams announced the Utica Metro SWAT team received recognition from the New York State Division of Homeland Security and Emergency Services ( NYSDHSES ) for their exemplary service.

“Utica residents have the best police force in New York State. In working collaboratively with the Town of New Hartford Police Department and the Oneida County Sheriff’s Office, the Utica Metro SWAT team is recognized as a top SWAT team in New York State. I commend all Utica Metro SWAT team personnel on this impressive achievement.” – Mayor Robert Palmieri , City of Utica

The Utica Metro SWAT team is certified by NYS as a regional multi-jurisdictional tactical team consisting of officers from the City of Utica Police Department, the Town of New Hartford Police Department, and the Oneida County Sheriff’s Office. Its mission is to provide effective responses to unconventional, high-risk, and critical incidents.

“I’m extremely proud of Metro SWAT. These officers put in many hours of intense training to protect our communities. This award is a reflection of their dedication and hard work. We are also very proud to have one of the few New York State certified SWAT teams.” – Chief Mark Williams , Utica Police Department

On June 23 rd , the Utica Metro SWAT team also won the 2022 ‘Tactical Week Challenge’, in which tactical teams from law enforcement agencies across the state competed in cutting-edge and contemporary training challenges.

Oneida County Sheriff Rob Maciol stated, “Day after day, the men and women from the Sheriff’s Office assigned to the Metro SWAT team show true dedication and commitment to their mission of working and training together as a team with the Utica and New Hartford Police Departments to keep our communities and our people safe. I am very proud of this exemplary achievement that very few SWAT teams ever receive.”

