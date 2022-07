A 38-year-old Ocala man was arrested after a female victim accused him of breaking into her home and stealing approximately $2,000 worth of items. In the early morning hours on Thursday, a Marion County Sheriff’s Office corporal responded to a residence on NW Gainesville Road in reference to a residential burglary that had just occurred. Upon arrival, the female victim advised that she had returned home and discovered that it had been broken into.

OCALA, FL ・ 2 DAYS AGO