Milton, NH

Grill Blamed for Milton, NH, Fire That Destroyed House

By Dan Alexander
 3 days ago
A charcoal grill is the likely cause of a fire that destroyed a Milton home and killed several cats early Wednesday morning. Assistant Fire Chief Tyler Taatjes said Milton firefighters arrived around 3:15 a.m. to a fire engulfing the large two...

