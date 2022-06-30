ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Asheville, NC

Food savings without shame in WNC

By Linda Ray
Mountain Xpress
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThese days when Amanda Layton eats a hot meal at the Haywood Street Congregation’s Downtown Welcome Table, she knows most of the people there. But that wasn’t always the case. In 2021, Layton was homeless, hungry and addicted to drugs, living in her car. She didn’t know where or how to...

mountainx.com

Comments / 0

 

my40.tv

Asheville July 4 celebration returns to downtown after 3-year pandemic break

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — For the first time in three years, Asheville will celebrate the Fourth of July with fireworks in front of a crowd of thousands downtown. The city last hosted outdoor July Fourth events in 2019. Barricades are staged in the Renaissance Hotel’s parking, waiting to be...
Mountain Xpress

Vaya Health, Asheville Tourists partner to make park experience more inclusive

Vaya Health is teaming up with the Asheville Tourists to make the ballpark experience more inclusive for guests. Sensory kits provided by Vaya will feature items to help attendees with sensory sensitivities feel more comfortable at games. The kits will be available this weekend as the Tourists head into the final three nights of a six-game series at McCormick Field that concludes with fireworks after the game on Sunday, July 3.
ASHEVILLE, NC
thelaurelofasheville.com

From the Editor: July 2022

July has always ranked among my favorite months—and not just because I was a July baby! There’s nothing fickle about this long, hot, decidedly summer month. It just is, and I like that. I look forward to tomatoes ripening on the vine, sunflowers turning their lovely heads, warm night skies full of stars and hikes in the cooler woods. Most of all, this month, along with December, reminds me most of being a child. Lately, we’ve all experienced, and may still be experiencing, stress, grief and worry in our particular lives and concern for the lives of others at home and abroad. But as a wise old statesman once said, “Lost time is never found.” Take some time this month to relax, to enjoy art, to take a hike or to seek out others, whether at a festival, a farmers market or a crafts fair.
WAYNESVILLE, NC
whqr.org

Safe spaces then and now in WNC LGBTQ+ history

In the 1980s, Malaprops bookstore opened in downtown Asheville. Owned by out lesbian, Emöke B’Racz, it became a sober safe space for the LGBTQ+ community. In an interview with the WNC LGBTQIA+ Oral Histories Archives, Allison Scott shared the complexity of existing in Western North Carolina in that era.
ASHEVILLE, NC
Asheville, NC
Asheville, NC
Government
Asheville, NC
Society
Mountain Xpress

TDA seeks to boost Black Asheville travelers

Black travel is big business. Despite being historically overlooked by the tourism industry, Black travelers accounted for $109.4 billion in U.S. domestic travel in 2019, according to a 2021 study by MMGY Global, a tourism marketing agency based in Missouri. That represented about 11.2% of the $972 billion domestic travel market in 2019, as tallied by the U.S. Travel Association.
ASHEVILLE, NC
thelaurelofasheville.com

River Arts District Sizzles in July

Offerings are as hot as the summer sidewalks in the River Arts District (RAD) as artists open their studios and fill galleries with new work for Second Saturday on July 9. Demonstrations, exhibitions and classes will be a part of the day’s festivities—all with the aim of sharing the abundant creativity and talent in Asheville’s vibrant arts district that features more than 200 artists within a mile-long area along the banks of the French Broad River.
ASHEVILLE, NC
#Wnc#Food Security#Good Food#Healthy Food#Food Services#Bounty Soul
thelaurelofasheville.com

Build Your Own Personalized Itinerary for Blue Ridge Craft Trails Month

July is Blue Ridge Craft Trails Month in Henderson County. Three trails—Wandering Flat Rock, The Heart of Hendersonville and Finding Wonder in the Henderson County Outskirts—take visitors to 13 sites across the region. Special events during the month of July will include open houses, demonstrations and kiln firings. “Hosted in partnership between the Blue Ridge National Heritage Area and the Henderson County Tourism Development Authority, Blue Ridge Craft Trails Month celebrates the rich craft traditions—both contemporary and traditional—found in Henderson County and throughout Western North Carolina,” says Leslie Hartley, communications manager for Blue Ridge National Heritage Area, which debuted the trails in 2020.
HENDERSON COUNTY, NC
WLOS.com

Fun, festivities, fireworks: Where to celebrate July 4th in the mountains

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — CORRECTION: Information about Weaverville's celebration has been updated with the correct dates and times. Celebrate the Fourth of July in the mountains! Here's a list of events and firework displays for 2022. ASHEVILLE:. Fourth of July fun returns to downtown Asheville after two years off...
ASHEVILLE, NC
wfdd.org

Asheville's Miss Gay Latina provides mentoring and a sense of community

Elio González organized Miss Gay Latina for the first time in 2008. He has a background in event planning but had never thought of creating a pageant. “A friend told me there was a need for a LGBTQ pageant in Asheville since many people wanted to get recognized in the drag community and jumpstart their careers, and the only events for drag available were in clubs,” says González .
ASHEVILLE, NC
FOX Carolina

Bear cub in Asheville rescued after getting jar stuck on head

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The NC Wildlife Resources Commission said wildlife biologists recently helped free a young bear cub in Asheville after it got its head stuck in a jar. Biologists said they responded to the scene soon after the cub was spotted and reported. When they arrived, they...
ASHEVILLE, NC
Mountain Xpress

Letter: Local government should have say about new hospital

[Regarding “Healthy Competition: AdventHealth, HCA and Novant Health to Apply for Hospital Beds,” June 8, and “Buncombe School Staff Urge Commissioners to Increase Pay,” June 15, Xpress:] I totally agree that Council members and local government should have a major influence regarding another hospital facility in this area.
ASHEVILLE, NC
tribpapers.com

Blue Ridge College & WGU Expand Pathways for Education

Hendersonville – Blue Ridge Community College students now have expanded four-year higher education pathways thanks to a new collaborative agreement with WGU North Carolina. Blue Ridge students who earn an associate’s degree in business administration, information technology, K-12 teacher education, and health professions are now able to transfer those credits and pursue a bachelor’s degree through WGU North Carolina, an affiliate of online nonprofit Western Governors University.
HENDERSONVILLE, NC
Mountain Xpress

Letter: Argument for logging was spot on

I read with great interest Susan Fletcher’s article in the June 8 issue on management and sustainable use of the national forestlands here in WNC [“Taking the Long View: Increased Logging Will Benefit Our National Forests,” Xpress]. As a recent retiree of the national forest’s headquarters, now translocated to Maggie Valley, I can say that that she was spot on.
ASHEVILLE, NC
WSPA 7News

Asheville PD investigating threatening email sent to the department

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WSPA) – The Asheville Police Department is investigating a threatening email they received Sunday morning. According to the police department, the email was about potential upcoming protests. Officers said within the email the police department would be met with “further action” if certain demands are not met. The further action was not specified.  […]
ASHEVILLE, NC
WSPA 7News

Upstate park reopens popular feature in Greenville Co.

GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) – The splash pad at Unity Park in Greenville reopened Friday morning following a month of operation. We previously reported that the park’s popular feature was not working and staff has been on site trying to fix the issue. The park closed the splash pad for two weeks from June 20 to […]
GREENVILLE, SC

