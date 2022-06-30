Food savings without shame in WNC

July has always ranked among my favorite months—and not just because I was a July baby! There’s nothing fickle about this long, hot, decidedly summer month. It just is, and I like that. I look forward to tomatoes ripening on the vine, sunflowers turning their lovely heads, warm night skies full of stars and hikes in the cooler woods. Most of all, this month, along with December, reminds me most of being a child. Lately, we’ve all experienced, and may still be experiencing, stress, grief and worry in our particular lives and concern for the lives of others at home and abroad. But as a wise old statesman once said, “Lost time is never found.” Take some time this month to relax, to enjoy art, to take a hike or to seek out others, whether at a festival, a farmers market or a crafts fair.

