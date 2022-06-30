ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Austin, TX

Dough Boys Co-Founder Is Opening a New Pizza Truck

By Polly Anna Rocha
Eater
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt’s been two months since chefs Tony Curet and Max Tilka permanently closed their essential pizza truck Dough Boys, which served specialty Neapolitan pizzas from its former parking spot at Meanwhile Brewing. Now, Curet, flying solo, is firing up to open a new pizza truck, Side Eye Pie, at the...

austin.eater.com

