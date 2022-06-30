ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greene County, PA

$1 million winning scratch-off ticket sold in Greene County

By WPXI.com News Staff
WPXI
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGREENE COUNTY, Pa. — A winning scratch-off ticket worth $1 million was sold in Greene County. According to the Pennsylvania Lottery, the ticket was a “The Price is Right”...

www.wpxi.com

