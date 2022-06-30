ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Portland, OR

Portland Mercy Corps efforts span to Africa

By Ken Boddie, Emily Burris
KOIN 6 News
KOIN 6 News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=26zDN1_0gQtOuL400

PORTLAND, Ore. ( KOIN ) — AM Extra is highlighting the important work by Portland-based humanitarian group Mercy Corps.

The non-profit has done work in Ukraine amid the ongoing war with Russia .

Santiam Horse Camp, shuttered since 2020 fires, gallops once again

Mercy Corps’ efforts also span other countries as well, including Africa. Regional Director Sean Granville-Ross shared more about their Africa operations.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KOIN.com.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Portland, OR
Portland, OR
Sports
Local
Oregon Society
Local
Oregon Sports
Portland, OR
Society
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Russia#Ukraine#Charity#Portland Mercy Corps#Am Extra#Mercy Corps#Nexstar Media Inc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
Place
Africa
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Charities
NewsBreak
Sports
KOIN 6 News

KOIN 6 News

29K+
Followers
10K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

KOIN.com is reporting Portland and Vancouver area news and weather stories to make Oregon and Southwest Washington a better place to live

 https://www.koin.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy