Ethan and Olivia Plath have been married since October 2018, before his family started filming for Welcome to Plathville. As fans have watched the young couple's relationship struggles on the show, many have likely wondered if/when they plan to have children of their own. References to a young boy named Joshua Plath may have also confused viewers about whether they're already parents. So does Olivia Plath have a baby, or is she planning to have one soon? Keep reading to learn more.

19 DAYS AGO