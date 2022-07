Lots of big musical acts have played in Livingston County. You can read about some of them here. Rumors persist that Seger — one of Michigan’s favorite musical sons — played in Livingston County. We’ve heard Seger rocked the Howell Armory, and we’ve heard he played the Main Event Night Club in Brighton; but we’ve been unable to confirm that he played at either venue, or any other in Livingston County for that matter.

LIVINGSTON COUNTY, MI ・ 18 HOURS AGO