Chris Hemsworth is at his best when he plays Thor. The actor and the superhero are making their return with the standalone Thor: Love and Thunder on Friday, July 8. The film follows a post Avengers: Endgame Thor, whose peace gets disturbed when he has to stop Gorr the God Butcher (Christian Bale) from eliminating all the gods. The superhero recruits his friends Valkyrie (Tessa Thompson), Korg (Taika Waititi), and his ex Jane Foster (Natalie Portman)—who becomes the Mighty Thor—to join his team and put an end to the vicious villain.

