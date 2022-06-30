ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Elizabeth Olsen Says She Should Come Back to Marvel, But Doesn't Know

Cover picture for the articleElizabeth Olsen says that she should come back to Marvel in the future, but doesn't know about anything right now. Jimmy Fallon had the Scarlet Witch actress on The Tonight Show to talk about the fallout from Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. Olsen hopes that she can return as...

ComicBook

Marvel's Kevin Feige Wanted To Cut "Corny" Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness Scene

Marvel's Kevin Feige wanted to cut a "corny" scene from Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. In the commentary track for the film, director Sam Raimi explained that he modeled that stare down between Doctor Strange and Baron Mordo on one of his old films. Speaking to writer Michael Waldron, he likened their stare down to The Quick and the Dead. Now, hardcore Raimi fans probably recognized the exchange immediately. However, Feige was concerned that the effect of the Western-style staring contest would lost the audience in a way. Waldron himself actually noticed the reference immediately. However, casual fans might not be as kind. Multiverse of Madness is chock-full of allusions to previous Raimi works like the Evil Dead franchise and his work on Spider-Man. Luckily for the director, the Marvel Studios head wasn't about to fight him over something so small. Here's what the filmmaker said.
ComicBook

Doctor Strange 2: It Was Kevin Feige's Decision to Turn Mister Fantastic Into Spaghetti

Wanda Maximoff (Elizabeth Olsen) went full villain in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, killing anyone that stood in her way. That includes a group called The Illuminati, a version of the Avengers based in an alternate reality. She begins her rampage by removing Black Bolt's (Anson Mount) mouth, leaving the Inhuman to scramble his own brain with his signature sonic-based powers. Next up was John Krasinski's Reed Richards, who's stretched to death and turned into flesh spaghetti.
ComicBook

Marvel's Val Actor Julia Louis-Dreyfus Says Her Hero/Villain Is "3 Steps Ahead of Everyone"

Good, bad, or somewhere in the middle, Contessa Valentina Allegra de la Fontaine (Julia Louis-Dreyfus) is three steps ahead of the rest of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Introduced with a blank business card in The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, the mysterious Val recruits John Walker (Wyatt Russell), the soldier she revamps as the black-clad U.S. Agent. Val returns in Black Widow at the grave of Natasha Romanoff (Scarlett Johansson), contracting Natasha's assassin sister Yelena Belova (Florence Pugh) to take a shot at Clint Barton (Jeremy Renner) in Hawkeye. And like her business card, Val's future is a blank slate.
ComicBook

Panty & Stocking Fans Can't Believe the Anime is Coming Back

The stories are true, Panty & Stocking with Garterbelt is coming back with a new project over 12 years after the original series aired, and fans can't believe the classic anime series is really coming back. When Studio Trigger was first founded by members of the former Gainax studio, the company then went on to make some of the most notable and memorable original series over the course of its decade long run. To celebrate this milestone tenth anniversary, Studio Trigger took the stage at Anime Expo to surprise fans everywhere that the classic Gainax series is making a comeback with new material.
ComicBook

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever Fans React To New Villain Promo Art

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever has some new promo art for a special villain. A lot of the speculation around this movie has centered around Namor as the main antagonist for the Wakandans. However, new concept art unearthed by MCU_Facility shows off Attuma in a battle-ready pose. The Atlantan baddie is more commonly a thorn in Namor's side but can lock horns with the Avengers as well. Needless to say, Black Panther fans are happy to be getting any information at all. Check out how Marvel describes the villain down below.
ComicBook

Controversial Chris Pratt Movie Now Streaming on Netflix

Chris Pratt's appearance as Star-Lord in the first Guardians of the Galaxy movie marked a line in the sand for the actor's career, his transformation from chubby-comedic relief to ripped-action hero had begun. Before he became the Marvel hero however he dipped his toes into another film where he packed on muscle and totted a gun for a mission, technically for a film that wasn't an action movie, 2012's Jessica Chastain-starring Zero Dark Thirty. Now streaming on Netflix, Pratt played a member of Seal Team Six in the film, even playing the character that killed Osama Bin Laden himself, and that's just one of the many things found controversial about this movie.
ComicBook

Stranger Things Fans Struggling to Deal With Shocking Death in Season 4 Finale

The final two episodes of Stranger Things' fourth season hit Netflix today, and they featured a whole lot of excitement, horror, and tears. As all of the main characters prepared to go up against Vecna, it was clear not everyone would survive the finale, and now fans are dealing with the heartbreaking aftermath. Warning: Spoilers ahead for Stranger Things Season 4 – Volume 2... In the finale, "The Piggyback," the kids remaining in Hawkins hatch a plan to stop Vecna by using Max (Sadie Sink) as bait while Nancy (Natalia Dyer), Steve (Joe Keery), and Robin (Maya Hawke) head back to the Upside Down to kill him. Dustin (Gaten Matarazzo) and Eddie (Joseph Quinn) also go to the Upside Down with a plan to distract the bat creatures and buy more time for those heading to kill Vecna. Sadly, Eddie was the only one who did not survive the mission.
ComicBook

First Look at Ultron's Return in Avengers: Quantum Encounter

Avengers: Quantum Encounter has brought back Ultron for their wild show on the Disney Wish. The cruise ship is bringing Marvel heroes to visitors and fans are showing off footage from the show online. Marvel Multiverse shows Ant-Man and the Wasp have been experimenting with Quantum technology out at sea. Ultron attacks and wants to steal it for himself. (Ross Marquand voices the villain just like on Disney+ instead of James Spader.) In response, Captain America, Ms. Marvel, and Captain Marvel all come running to help ward off the robot army. Brie Larson's Carol Danvers appears for the first time since Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings' post-credit scene. Anthony Mackie also returns as Cap for the first time since The Falcon and the Winter Soldier as well. Check out the big reunion blowout right here down below.
ComicBook

Avatar: The Way of Water Reveals First Look at Sigourney Weaver's Teenage Character

Avatar: The Way of Water has revealed the first look at Sigourney Weaver's character. In the sequel, she'll be Na'vi named Kiri. Jake and Neytri adopted the teenager after the events of the first film. Fans will remember that she played Dr. Grace Augustine in the first movie. But, she perished during the film. There's no rule that people cannot return to a franchise in other roles though, and that's the case we have right here. Empire Magazine provided the wild look at this unforeseen development. Director James Cameron has been none-too-shy about bringing back his favorite actors to work with. When the opportunity came to get Weaver back into the fold, he probably jumped at the chance. Check out the first look at Kiri for yourself down below.
ComicBook

Black Adam: The Rock Responds to Superman Cameo Rumors

We're finally on the cusp of getting DC's Black Adam movie, with the long-awaited blockbuster arriving in theaters later this fall. Over the past several years, it has been teased that the film that is poised to change the hierarchy of power in the live-action DC universe, with its titular character (portrayed by Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson) expected to be an incredibly formidable force on par with Superman. There has definitely been a lot of speculation and rumors about whether or not Superman — particularly Henry Cavill's previous incarnation of Superman — could eventually share the screen with Black Adam, and it looks like Johnson is addressing that possibility head-on. On Friday, Johnson took to Twitter to respond to a fan suggesting the idea of Cavill's Superman cameoing in the film, and reassured that "I hear you & I always got you." As we get closer to Black Adam's October debut, and as the big-screen future of Superman continues to be up in the air, we'll have to wait and see exactly what that entails.
ComicBook

Seth MacFarlane Explains The Orville's Name Change on Hulu

After a long wait, The Orville is currently rolling out its third season on Hulu, it's new home after the jump from broadcasting on Fox. There's one difference in that, instead of simply being The Orville Season Three, the show's first season as a streaming exclusive is The Orville: New Horizons. There has never been any particular explanation offered for the subtitle until now. Seth MacFarlane is the creator of The Orville. He also stars in the series as Capt. Ed Mercer in addition to producing, writing, and directing. Speaking to Collider, MacFarlane explained where the idea came from for adding New Horizons to The Orville's name.
ComicBook

RWBY/Justice League Crossover Movie Confirmed

RWBY is one of the biggest animated series that Rooster Teeth has produced over the years of its existence, and with a new season arriving in the form of RWBY: Ice Queendom, it seems that the anime heroines are set to be a part of a major crossover with the biggest heroes of the DC Comics Universe. RWBY/Justice League has been confirmed to arrive next year, with the story originally arriving as a comic book series last year, and marks a clash between the world of anime and the world of North American comic books.
