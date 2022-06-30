ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV Series

PICTURE EXCLUSIVE: The Grand Tour's Jeremy Clarkson, Richard Hammond and James May drive £30,000 motor cars in Slovenia as they film scenes for the fifth series

By Milly Veitch For Mailonline
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 4 days ago

Jeremy Clarkson, Richard Hammond and James May were spotted filming in Slovenia ahead of the rumoured fifth season of their Amazon Prime show The Grand Tour.

The trio were joined by a crew as they drove eye-catching cars through the city streets of Kamnik.

The show, which first premiered in 2016, has featured four seasons as well numerous specials before production on a fifth season was delayed in 2021 due to COVID.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=14uUXK_0gQtO4xt00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=15PkNG_0gQtO4xt00

Jeremy, 62, was seen driving a silver Mitsuoka Le-Seyde sports car with chandeliers on the bonnet.

While Richard, 52, got behind the wheel of a yellow Chevrolet SSR truck - which costs a cool £30,000.

And James, 59, pulled up the rear in a vintage pastel Crosley Convertible which has been referred to as a 'soap dish on wheels'.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=37gnwa_0gQtO4xt00
Popular: The show, which first premiered in 2016, has featured four seasons as well numerous specials before production on a fifth season was delayed in 2021 due to COVID
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ETGXt_0gQtO4xt00
Wow! Jeremy, 62, was seen driving a silver Mitsuoka Le-Seyde sports car with chandeliers on the bonnet
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1XpWTc_0gQtO4xt00
Eye-catching: While Richard, 52, got behind the wheel of a yellow Chevrolet SSR truck - which costs a cool £30,000
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2u2Ecx_0gQtO4xt00
Fasten your seatbelts: And James, 59, pulled up the rear in a vintage pastel Crosley Convertible which has been referred to as a 'soap dish on wheels'

On Sunday Jeremy, Richard and James were seen enjoying the sun in Kraków in Poland.

The presenters were snapped grinning as they walked down a street amid the curious onlooking crowds.

Jeremy and Richard both sported smart button-ups, whereas James rocked a more casual look in a grey T-shirt and jeans.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2FvaIf_0gQtO4xt00
Back together: On Sunday Jeremy, Richard and James were seen enjoying the sun in Kraków in Poland. The presenters were snapped grinning as they walked down a street amid the curious onlooking crowds
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3k9AcH_0gQtO4xt00
Travelling: Last week the men were spotted filming in Gdańsk surrounded by a crew of more than 100 people
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0jOSzv_0gQtO4xt00
Secret: The ostentatious cars attracted a huge crowd of onlookers with moto3m.pl reporting the filming trip had been shrouded in mystery, with neither local media nor police being informed
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4gU7rt_0gQtO4xt00
Historic: The website also reported the crew shot in several places in Gdańsk - including Westerplatte where the opening shots of World War Two were fired
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2LN9R5_0gQtO4xt00
Convoy: The trio drove their cars to the neighbouring town of Poznan, followed by the large crew and dozens of other vehicles

Last week the men were spotted filming in Gdańsk surrounded by a crew of more than 100 people.

The ostentatious cars attracted a huge crowd of onlookers with moto3m.pl reporting the filming trip had been shrouded in mystery, with neither local media nor police being informed.

Filming also featured a purple car which was emblazoned with the words 'Tittie N Beer'.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=41DYpD_0gQtO4xt00
Zooming along: MailOnline have contacted the trio's reps as well as Amazon Prime for comment
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Mr5DH_0gQtO4xt00
Travelling in style: On Monday Jeremy took to Instagram as he shared a snap of the three posing in front of a lavish private jet

The website also reported the crew shot in several places in Gdańsk - including Westerplatte where the opening shots of World War Two were fired.

The trio drove their cars to the neighbouring town of Poznan, followed by the large crew and dozens of other vehicles.

MailOnline have contacted the trio's reps as well as Amazon Prime for comment.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0njJxn_0gQtO4xt00
Excited: Fans gleefully rushed to the comment section to see the three men back together and the possibility of a new season, with one writing: ' The lads are back!'
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1zu83A_0gQtO4xt00
'Bizarre': It comes after Jeremey's ex Phillipa Sage has said the former Top Gear host would 'lose his patience' with co-stars James and Richard as she detailed her 'bizarre job' working alongside the trio

On Monday Jeremy took to Instagram as he shared a snap of the three posing in front of a lavish private jet.

With long wait times at many UK airports he cheekily wrote: 'What airport chaos?'.

Fans gleefully rushed to the comment section to see the three men back together and the possibility of a new season, with one writing: ' The lads are back!'.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0c4OYt_0gQtO4xt00
Affair: Phillipa - who was accused of having an affair with the broadcaster in 2011 while he was married to his second wife Frances Cain - worked as their PA for over 12 years
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2nI1Qx_0gQtO4xt00
Tell-all: She has given a behind-the-scenes insight into her time alongside the car enthusiasts during their The Grand Tour series for Amazon in her new book The Wonderful World of Jeremy Clarkson – My Life on the Road with Jeremy

While another added: ' when is the next special coming out boyos?'.

And a third wrote: ' Best three ever!'

It comes after Jeremey's ex Phillipa Sage has said the former Top Gear host would 'lose his patience' with co-stars James and Richard as she detailed her 'bizarre job' working alongside the trio.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=02na9I_0gQtO4xt00
Revelation: As serialised in The Sun , Phillipa spoke of their time filming in Jordan and recalled: 'There was little acting required when it came to the men enjoying being soldiers for the day and pretending to shoot each other'
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=29zi5r_0gQtO4xt00
Fed up: 'Jeremy would lose his patience with James and Richard would get fed up with being ridiculed for being short. James would be slow and stubborn. Situation normal'
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Cm0Ph_0gQtO4xt00
Tolerant: 'I was asked by one of the producers to see if I could get Jeremy to be a bit more tolerant of James. That was one of the ridiculous and tricky challenges I faced in my bizarre job'

Phillipa - who was accused of having an affair with the broadcaster in 2011 while he was married to his second wife Frances Cain - worked as their PA for over 12 years.

She has given a behind-the-scenes insight into her time alongside the car enthusiasts during their The Grand Tour series for Amazon in her new book The Wonderful World of Jeremy Clarkson – My Life on the Road with Jeremy.

As serialised in The Sun, Phillipa spoke of their time filming in Jordan and recalled: 'There was little acting required when it came to the men enjoying being soldiers for the day and pretending to shoot each other.

'Jeremy would lose his patience with James and Richard would get fed up with being ridiculed for being short. James would be slow and stubborn. Situation normal.

'I was asked by one of the producers to see if I could get Jeremy to be a bit more tolerant of James. That was one of the ridiculous and tricky challenges I faced in my bizarre job.'

Phillipa admitted that Jeremy was a 'perfectionist' on set and pushed himself 'to the limit' but also added that there was a lot of 'laughter.'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0uLSJI_0gQtO4xt00
Laughter: Phillipa admitted that Jeremy was a 'perfectionist' on set and pushed himself 'to the limit' but also added that there was a lot of 'laughter'

Comments / 0

Related
Grand Tour Nation

The Grand Tour Filming Takes A Sobering Turn Jeremy Clarkson Head Towards Germany

We’ve been tracking The Grand Tour since they landed in Gdansk, Poland. Since then, Richard Hammond drove a Chevrolet SSR, James May a Crosley Convertible, and Jeremy Clarkson a Mitsuoka Le-Seyde west as they explored the gorgeous cities and history of Poland. They were seen driving up and down the Długa Streets, and film crews […] The post The Grand Tour Filming Takes A Sobering Turn Jeremy Clarkson Head Towards Germany appeared first on Grand Tour Nation.
WORLD
Grand Tour Nation

Richard Hammond’s Crash History: All Of His Accidents Revisited From Top Gear To The Grand Tour

Richard Hammond joined Top Gear in 2002 alongside Jeremy Clarkson and Jason Dawe, soon presenting himself to be an excellent choice to push the show into stardom. A year later, Dawe left and we saw the entrance of James May. The rest, as they say, is history. But history likes to repeat itself. Richard Hammond […] The post Richard Hammond’s Crash History: All Of His Accidents Revisited From Top Gear To The Grand Tour appeared first on Grand Tour Nation.
TRAFFIC ACCIDENTS
Grand Tour Nation

Jeremy Clarkson Reveals Release Date As Grand Tour Filming Comes To An End

The Grand Tour has been filming in Central Europe for two long weeks now after starting their journey in Gdansk, Poland. Since then they’ve traveled over 2,000km through Poland, Czech Republic, Slovakia, Hungary, and now Slovenia. In a recent interview with Radio 1 Slovenia, Jeremy Clarkson talked more about the episode, where they traveled to, […] The post Jeremy Clarkson Reveals Release Date As Grand Tour Filming Comes To An End appeared first on Grand Tour Nation.
TV & VIDEOS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Richard Hammond
Person
James
Person
Jeremy Clarkson
Person
James May
Grand Tour Nation

James May Talks Jeremy Clarkson And Richard Hammond: “We’re Not Friends”

James May has admitted that Richard Hammond, Jeremy Clarkson, and himself aren’t really friends outside of The Grand Tour in a recent interview. As well as this, he explains that while the three of them look to be “a bit Brexit, or a bit UKIP,” they’re not, with him the most against the conservative way […] The post James May Talks Jeremy Clarkson And Richard Hammond: “We’re Not Friends” appeared first on Grand Tour Nation.
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Meghan Markle Rocks Denim Shorts & Matching Top While Watching Prince Harry’s Polo Game

Meghan Markle specializes in looking sophisticated, even while wearing casual shorts. The Duchess of Sussex, 40, was seen wearing cute denim shorts and a matching button-down top while happily observing her husband Prince Harry, 37, at a polo match on Friday, June 17. In photos, a radiant Meghan wore her hair loosely pulled back and accessorized with a pair of sunglasses and elegant jewelry, including a watch. In one photo, Meghan was seen relaxing under a tent with Prince Harry, who was wearing protective gear for the match.
WORLD
HollywoodLife

Katie Holmes Rocks Baggy Jeans & $4K Chanel Bag While Out Walking In NYC: Photo

Katie Holmes looked business chic as she was spotted on a stroll through New York City on Thursday. The 43-year-old actress stunned in a cropped black blazer and a pair of cropped, blue wide-leg trousers. A simple white crew neck tee was styled under the blazer and tucked unto her high-waisted pants. The Dawson’s Creek star toted around a gorgeous black Chanel purse with a silver chain across her body. A chain belt worn around her waist perfectly matched. While HollywoodLife cannot confirm the precise purse Katie paired with her outfit, it looks strikingly similar to the $4,400 Chanel Mini Flap Bag. To complete her look, Katie walked in a pair of black flats. Her luscious brunette locks were styled down.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Vehicles#Slovenia#Crosley Convertible
shefinds

We're Still Not Recovered From The Low-Cut Tuxedo Vest Taylor Swift Wore At The Tribeca Film Fest—Everyone Is Talking About It!

We’re all well aware that Taylor Swift can do it all— whether that’s singing, songwriting, directing a highly viewed short film last fall, or promoting it at Tribeca Film Festival last week in a chic ensemble! The “I Bet You Think About Me” singer, 32, arrived in a stunning navy pinstripe suit to the New York City event to participate in a screening of All Too Well: The Short Film, which she originally released in November 2021. Swift donned a Max Mara-designed set—composed of a low-cut, button-up vest and high-waisted, wide-leg pants— both from the label’s pre-Fall 2022 collection.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
epicstream.com

Princess Charlotte Shock: Prince William’s Daughter Has The Makings Of A Future Queen After Platinum Jubilee Appearance? Young Royal Reportedly More Powerful Than Prince George

Princess Charlotte is one of the most popular members of the royal family. Even though she’s just 7 years old, she has already made headlines hundreds of times. In fact, Prince William and Kate Middleton’s only daughter recently caught the attention and hearts of royal fans after they saw her behavior at the queen’s Platinum Jubilee.
WORLD
HollywoodLife

Shakira Holds Hands With Son Sasha, 7, In 1st Photos Since Split From Gerard Pique

Heartbreak can feel like a kick to the gut, and there were plenty of those going down on Wednesday when Shakira took one of her and Gerard Piqué’s sons to karate in Barcelona, Spain. The outing marked the first time Shakira, 45, was seen in public since she and Gerard, 35, announced the end of their relationship. In the photos, the “Queen of Latin Music” held the hand of her and Gerard’s seven-year-old son, Sasha, while exiting the karate class. Shakira kept it casual with a “Locals Only” t-shirt, a pair of distressed jeans, and some fashionable sunglasses.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Chevrolet
NewsBreak
Amazon
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV Series
Country
Poland
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Cars
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
SheKnows

Princess Diana Allegedly Had a Crush on a Popular 1980s Singer Who Frequently Called Her ‘My Darling’

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. It’s not a big secret that Princess Diana and Prince Charles’ marriage was an unhappy one. So it’s not a surprise Diana allegedly developed a crush on one of her A-list friends back in the 1980s — specifically with George Michael.  In the upcoming biography by James Gavin called George Michael: A Life, he explores a myriad of aspects of the late singer’s life — including his relationship with Diana. They were quite close,...
CELEBRITIES
Daily Mail

Sarah Ferguson is a vision in an emerald green velvet and silk gown as she shows solidarity with Ukraine with yellow and blue pin at star-studded Filming Italy Festival 2022

Sarah Ferguson looked sensational in an emerald green gown as she attended the Filming Italy Festival 2022 red carpet in Santa Margherita di Pula on Sunday. The Duchess of York, 62, resembled a goddess in the velvet and silk dress, that showed off her lovely figure. She added a pair...
BEAUTY & FASHION
Entertainment Times

Princess Charlotte Knows That Prince George Is The Future King And Wants To Support Him?

Prince George and Princess Charlotte have very different personalities, but they support each other to the core. A source told New Idea that the royal siblings are both aware that Prince George is the future king of Britain. Even though they initially had a hard time understanding what this meant, Prince George and Princess Charlotte eventually understood that there was something special about the former.
WORLD
shefinds

Kate Middleton Left Us Speechless In An Elegant, Waist-Defining Blue Dress At Order Of The Garter Event—Simply Stunning!

At the Order of the Garter festivities at Windsor Castle last week, Kate Middleton stunned viewers in an exquisite head-to-toe periwinkle blue ensemble. The Duchess of Cambridge, 40, donned a timelessly chic, long-sleeved Alexander McQueen coat dress that featured a wide, open collar, pleated full skirt and a belt cinched at her waist.
BEAUTY & FASHION
Daily Mail

Wife of billionaire ex-Harrods boss Mohamed Al-Fayed launches High Court legal battle to stop construction of huge crematorium half-a-mile from their £4.6m 17th century Surrey manor

The wife of billionaire Mohamed Al-Fayed has launched a High Court bid to stop a massive crematorium being built a half mile from their luxury mansion in Surrey. Heini Wathen-Fayed, 67, is suing over plans to erect a huge funeral site on green belt land close to their 17th century £4.6m manor home in Oxted.
WORLD
Hello Magazine

Prince Andrew returns to royal circuit after 'family decision' is made

The Duke of York is making a return to the royal circuit as he is set to privately attend the Garter Day service on Monday in his role as a Garter Knight, Buckingham Palace has confirmed. Prince Andrew, who stepped away from public life in 2019, will attend the investiture...
U.K.
Daily Mail

Daily Mail

460K+
Followers
44K+
Post
182M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, celebrity photos, viral videos, science & tech news, and top stories from MailOnline and the Daily Mail newspaper.

 https://www.dailymail.co.uk

Comments / 0

Community Policy