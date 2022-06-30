ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

'I saw the support and love the white men got': Raye claims she was 'fed up with controlled and manipulated' by her former record label

By Codie Bullen For Mailonline
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 4 days ago

Raye has spoken out about her ex record label mistreating her since she signed with them at the age of 17.

The singer, 24, revealed she was 'controlled and manipulated' by her former label Polydor before leaving to focus on her career solo a year ago.

In an interview with The Independent, Raye - born Rachel Keen - expressed her disappointment with the company on how they treated 'a young woman of colour' compared to her peers.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0hhSLO_0gQtNmYh00
Opening up: Raye has spoken out about her ex record label mistreating her since she signed with them at the age of 17

A year after dropping the label, she is now releasing Hard Out Here - a single from her forthcoming debut album.

The track - which is the first she has wrote since leaving the label - is filled with emotions such as anger.

Raye explained: 'It's not a personal attack. It's me expressing how I feel. I'm a young woman of colour who is fed up with being controlled and manipulated. I look at the white men under my label, the support they get, the love they get, the encouragement they get, which isn't necessarily there for women at any label.'

'I believe in forgiveness. Given all the things that I've been through – not just in the industry but my whole life – if I didn't learn how to forgive, I would be a really ugly, bitter person.'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=04BdKD_0gQtNmYh00
Brave: The singer, 24, revealed she was 'controlled and manipulated' by her former label Polydor before leaving to focus on her career solo a year ago

Up until last year, outsiders saw Raye - who first rose to fame for featuring on Jonas Blue's 2016 single By Your Side - thriving after having seven top 20 hits to her name and songwriting credits for Beyonce, John Legend and Charli XCX.

But she felt trapped in a four-album record deal without an album to her name. She informed the world of her situation in a strongly worded tweet posted on a whim last July.

Raye penned: 'That was rock bottom for me. I didn't think it through; I tried not to be rude or disrespectful. I was just desperate. That's what I was. I was just desperate.'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2sH6CJ_0gQtNmYh00
Speaking out: In an interview with The Independent , Raye - born Rachel Keen - expressed her disappointment with the company on how they treated 'a young woman of colour' compared to her peers

When she signed at 17, most of the tracks she had put out were R&B but the label told her that type of music 'doesn't sell in this country'.

She said: 'I felt like they were saying to me: Find your inner white girl. Let her come front and centre.'

The musician opened up about having ADHA, which she felt helped her see the business side of things, but was still no excuse for their behaviour.

The songstress saw the label executives for the first time since her tweet at the Brit Awards during an after party.

She confronted her old team and admitted to receiving some apologies on the Polydor party bus.

Raye has expressed her disappointment and hurt after the executives treated her differently to her peers.

She revealed they used to send flowers and other presents to her fellow record mates as a well done.

But her heart was 'broken' as she never received praise after endless efforts to make them 'proud'.

The singer, who admitted to having a forgiving nature, has accepted the label's apology but will struggle to forget the pain she suffered during her seven years working with them.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3gMJa4_0gQtNmYh00
New: A year after dropping the label, she is now releasing Hard Out Here - a single from her forthcoming debut album

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

Todd and Julie Chrisley open up about how their friends have reacted since being convicted of bank fraud and tax evasion amid gay affair revelation: 'This is a telling time'

Todd and Julie Chrisley have opened up about how their friends have reacted since their conviction on charges of bank fraud and tax evasion. On a new episode of their Chrisley Confessions podcast, Julie, 49, remarked 'This is a telling time for us as a family of people who have reached out and of people who haven't reached out.'
TROUBLED RELATIONSHIP
RadarOnline

R. Kelly Name Dropped Whitney Houston & Michael Jackson In Letter To Judge Before He Was Sentenced To 30 Years In Prison

R. Kelly worked overtime to try and convince a New York judge to not throw the book at him for his sex trafficking crimes and even resorted to dropping his famous friends' names. Radar has obtained a letter filed by the convicted criminal’s lawyers days before his sentencing. The document was previously sealed by the court, until now. Kelly accused the prosecutors of falsely portraying him to be an “evil monster” who abused young women for decades. “While it is undebatable that the jury found Defendant guilty of serious crimes, the government’s portrait of Defendant as a monster, preying on...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Beyonce
Person
Charli Xcx
Person
Jonas Blue
Person
John Legend
Daily Mail

Robert Irwin like you've never seen him before! The 18-year-old is all grown up in a new cover shoot as he reveals how entering adulthood without a 'father figure' after the death of his dad Steve has been 'really hard'

Robert Irwin is navigating life as an adult after turning 18 last year. But the teenager tells this week's issue of Stellar Magazine that growing up without his father Steve Irwin around has been a challenge. 'Because I am sort of stepping into adulthood, having turned 18, and navigating that...
CELEBRITIES
Daily Mail

Famous elder is devastated when he's asked to PROVE that he is Indigenous to receive $80k payment - and is baffled why anyone would PRETEND to be Australian First Nations people as life 'is too difficult'

A prominent Indigenous elder has been 're-traumatised' and has accused an Australian government committee of racism after he was asked to prove his ancestry. Uncle Jack Charles said he was shocked after a 'distressing' phone call from a Stolen Generations Advisory Committee (SGAC) staff member demanded proof of his First Nations heritage to receive a second reparation payment of $80,000.
AUSTRALIA
Daily Mail

Devastated husband of mother-of-three yoga queen who died giving birth at home to a healthy baby girl breaks his silence to reveal the 'lethal rare complication' which led to tragedy - and the one message he wants everyone to hear

The heartbroken husband of the Queenland mother-of-three yoga instructor who tragically died giving birth at home has revealed the first details of the rare mysterious condition which killed her. Lauren Verona, 42, is said to have died from an amniotic fluid embolism after giving birth to her third daughter, Lucinda,...
YOGA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Record Label#White Girl#Songwriting#The Independent#Wi
Daily Mail

'I pushed people too far': BrewDog CEO James Watt admits to being 'too intense and demanding' amid workplace culture row at craft brewery after he was accused of inappropriate behaviour and abuse of power

The CEO of craft beer firm BrewDog has admitted to being 'too intense and demanding' amid a workplace culture row where he was accused of inappropriate behaviour and abusing his power. James Watt, 38, the chief executive of Britain's biggest craft brewer, has been at the centre of a string...
BUSINESS
Daily Mail

Amber Heard demands that defamation verdict is tossed: Lawyers for Aquaman actress who lost case against ex-husband Johnny Depp claim a juror was illegitimate and that 'evidence does not support verdict'

Amber Heard's legal team filed a motion to have the verdict of her blockbuster defamation trial against ex-husband Johnny Depp thrown out. Lawyers representing Heard, 36, filed the motion on Friday on the grounds that the verdict that she had defamed Depp, 59, were not supported by evidence. They also...
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Country Music
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Daily Mail

Living her best life! Social media goes wild for 'gran in a hat' filmed as she dances wildly to Calvin Harris at Wireless Festival

A lady spotted dancing wildly at Wireless Festival has been celebrated on social media for her 'brilliant' moves, as she grooves in the centre of a dance circle. The unknown woman, who was recorded dancing to Rihanna's We Found Love featuring Calvin Harris, was wearing a white bucket hat, gingham shirt, white shorts and matching white trainers as she bounced along to the music.
THEATER & DANCE
Daily Mail

'What else do you want me to say!?' Naga Munchetty is left spitting feathers during live spat with co-host Charlie Stayt as hapless BBC duo disagree over segment about pigeons!

She's known for her outspoken personality and no nonsense attitude, often causing a stir on air. And Naga Munchetty appeared to be agitated by her BBC Breakfast co-host Charlie Stayt on Saturday morning - as she fumed at him while discussing an item on pigeons. And the moment didn't go...
ANIMALS
Daily Mail

'It's always chaos!' Helen Skelton reflects on a 'rough time' after her split from husband Richie Myler - and reveals her mother is helping with childcare over the school holidays

Helen Skelton has admitted her life is currently 'chaos' as she addressed her split from husband Richie Myler. The Countryfile presenter, 38, appeared on Monday's episode of Lorraine where she revealed her mother Janet is currently helping her out with her and Richie's three children Ernie, seven, and Louis, five and baby Elsie, six months.
RELATIONSHIPS
Daily Mail

Daily Mail

460K+
Followers
44K+
Post
182M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, celebrity photos, viral videos, science & tech news, and top stories from MailOnline and the Daily Mail newspaper.

 https://www.dailymail.co.uk

Comments / 0

Community Policy