Tyrone, PA

Police: Man busted with crystal meth after cops were called on him

By Alexis Loya
 3 days ago

BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A Tyrone man is facing drug charges after police said they found 2.2 oz. of suspected crystal meth on him as well as other drug paraphernalia.

On June 27, Tyrone Borough police were called to a home on East 16th Street for a report of a man, 30-year-old Michael McNeal, that was not supposed to be there due to a “previous incident,” according to charges filed. The caller said he was upstairs when he heard McNeal fighting with a woman.

'I set the fire,' Altoona man charged with arson at own home

McNeal told police he had gotten into a fight with the woman because he thought she cheated on him. Police noted McNeal had a bag on him that he gave officers permission to search.

Inside the bag, police reportedly found 2.2 ounces of suspected crystal meth, a digital scale covered in the suspected crystal meth residue, packaging material and $299 in cash. He also allegedly had a small amount of marijuana, a prescription-strength lidocaine patch and multiple pieces of drug paraphernalia.

Police charged McNeal with one felony and two minor counts of drug charges. An unsecured bail of $50,000 was set, and his preliminary hearing is scheduled for July 12.

