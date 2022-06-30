ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Fresh Peaches and live entertainment featured at Bloomington Community Farmers’ Market

wbiw.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBLOOMINGTON – Several vendors at the Bloomington Community Farmers’ Market have begun selling a summer favorite fresh peaches. Come visit the many local vendors Saturday from 8 a.m. until 1 p.m. at 401 North Morton Street. One, in particular, is Graber’s Produce. Graber’s Produce just a little...

www.wbiw.com

WTWO/WAWV

Strange things happening in 12 Points Neighborhood

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – Friday night things were a bit strange in the 12 Points Neighborhood. It’s because a local spice store took a trip to the upside down. Sons’ Spice Company hosted a “Stranger Things” theme night. It was held in celebration of the release of “Stranger Things” season 4 part 2. Those […]
TERRE HAUTE, IN
travellens.co

15 Best Things to Do in Edinburgh, IN

The city of Edinburgh, Indiana, is more than your typical travel destination. Edinburgh lies in the Bartholomew, Johnson, and Shelby counties. It’s’ the first settlement in Johnson County, sometimes referred to as the town of Edinburg earlier in its history. The town’s name may have come from Edinburgh,...
EDINBURGH, IN
WTWO/WAWV

How close is Terre Haute to getting a water park?

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – Many projects and new additions to the city are on the horizon for Terre Haute, one of which could be a water park and sports complex. The Wabash Regional Development Authority recently announced which projects the $20 million in READI Grant funds would be going toward. $50,000 is being awarded […]
TERRE HAUTE, IN
WIBC.com

A CHANGE AT SYMPHONY ON THE PRAIRIE

INDIANAPOLIS — The Star-Spangled Symphony is back with Conner Prairie’s Symphony on the Prairie until July 4th. However, there will be a noticeable change to its musical lineup. The symphony usually fires cannons with the “1812 Overture.” This year, Star-Spangled Symphony conductor Alfred Savia told WISH TV that...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
clintoncountydailynews.com

Schultz Leaving Boone County Chamber

Boone County Executive Director Diane Schultz has announced she is leaving her position with the Chamber. “I want to take a moment to share how much I have enjoyed my role, as Executive Director, the past five years. I am extremely grateful to have had the opportunity to work with amazing chamber and community members,” said Schultz in a press release. “The wonderful relationships I have made with business and community members are invaluable. While there have been so many amazing highlights over the previous five years, I am most proud of working with entrepreneurs to start their dream business, connecting businesses and individuals with resources to address their business and personal needs, developing and implementing initiatives for attendees to advance personally and professionally, collaborating with communities and organizations for the betterment of Boone County, and much more!”
BOONE COUNTY, IN
indyschild.com

Top 7 Things to do this Weekend in Indianapolis | July 1 – 4

Short on ideas for things to do with the kids this weekend? We have you covered! Check out our picks for the top 7 things to do with kids in Indianapolis this weekend!. Bringing together all persons, young and old, in a celebration of our nation and our community. Lights Over Morse Lake is dedicated to promoting the economy through local businesses and supporting local charities, churches, service groups, schools and youth organizations. Lights Over Morse Lake operates through donations and dedicated volunteers.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
wbiw.com

Rumpke issues reminders on the holiday schedule, curbside guidelines

BEDFORD – Rumpke Waste and Recycling customers in Lawrence County and southern Indiana will experience a one-day service delay due to the Independence Day holiday. Customers should place material at the curb the night before the scheduled collection. Additionally, Rumpke reminds residents about how to safely dispose of fireworks.
LAWRENCE COUNTY, IN
WEHT/WTVW

Bird flu spreads to another Indiana county

MARION CO., Ind. (WEHT) – Another Indiana county is hit with bird flu.   The Indiana State Board of Animal Health (BOAH) says on June 30, a hobby/non-poultry flock in Marion County tested positive for the H5 avian influenza virus. The small, hobby flock consisted of a goose and a chicken. The goose was tested after […]
MARION COUNTY, IN
bcdemocrat.com

Hard Truth hosting 1st music festival over 4th of July holiday weekend

This Fourth of July weekend Hard Truth Distilling Co. is bringing its first-ever Hard Truth Fest to Nashville. Eight bands are set to take center stage on the Hard Truth On the Rocks stage at Hard Truth Hills, 418 Old State Road 46, during the weekend-long music festival. Bands will play a variety of music genres from July 1 to 4.
NASHVILLE, IN
warricknews.com

Lost Valparaiso couple rescued in southern Indiana wilderness area

A Valparaiso couple who got lost and separated in a southern Indiana wilderness area were reunited Friday following an extended search by rescue crews. According to the Indiana Department of Natural Resources, Jason Craig, 44, and Hannah Daugherty, 36, were hiking together in the Charles C. Deam Wilderness of the Hoosier National Forest when they got badly lost.
VALPARAISO, IN
WTHI

Two new hotels coming to Terre Haute's downtown

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI)- Grant money from the state is helping grow Terre Haute's downtown area. The city has received over $4 million to add two hotels and a parking garage in the area. These buildings will be built on the corner of 7th and Wabash. This is where the...
TERRE HAUTE, IN
wbiw.com

Conservation Officers welcome new officers to District 5

GREENE CO. – Indiana Conservation Officers (ICO) welcomes three new officers to operational District 5. Officer Kaley McDonald will be assigned to Greene County. McDonald is a native of New Jersey who graduated from Monroe Township High School in 2013. She attended Middlesex County College, where she studied earth science and earned an Associate of Science degree in 2018.
GREENE COUNTY, IN
WTHR

Live Doppler 13 Weather Blog: Holiday weekend outlook

INDIANAPOLIS — It was feast or famine for rain over the last 24 hours. Lafayette to Muncie stayed dry while Indianapolis saw a minimal 0.03". Heavier storms lead to over a quarter of an inch in Terre Haute with the highest rainfall amounts falling from Shelbyville to Rushville. Drier...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Southside Times

Remembering stories from a family deeply embedded in the Southside’s history

One of Marilyn Mayfield’s favorite memories growing up on the Southside of Indianapolis was going to the drive-in movie theaters. “That’s where you went to the shows. There were no shows on the Southside of Indianapolis. Even after we had kids, we used to use that for a cheap form of entertainment. I remember our old ’55 Chevy with a hump in the middle. I made something out of wood that covered the hump and put blankets on it. When they get tired, they’d go to sleep,” she remembered. Mayfield was born at St. Francis Hospital in 1940 and came home to 58 Van Dyke St. right behind Sophia’s Bridal where the post office used to be. “That’s where I lived until I got married, then my husband and I lived in the old lodge building, which was called the Odd Fellow’s building. Less than a year later, we bought our house and we’re still in the same house 62 years later, which is two-and-a-half blocks from where I was raised,” Mayfield explained.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN

