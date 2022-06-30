ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lawrence, IN

South Lawrence Utilities lifts boil order

wbiw.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMITCHELL – South Lawrence Utilities has...

www.wbiw.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wbiw.com

Rumpke issues reminders on the holiday schedule, curbside guidelines

BEDFORD – Rumpke Waste and Recycling customers in Lawrence County and southern Indiana will experience a one-day service delay due to the Independence Day holiday. Customers should place material at the curb the night before the scheduled collection. Additionally, Rumpke reminds residents about how to safely dispose of fireworks.
LAWRENCE COUNTY, IN
wamwamfm.com

INDOT Announces Road Closure in Sullivan Co.

The Indiana Department of Transportation has announced a road closure for State Road 58 near Carlisle. Beginning on or around Tuesday, July 5th, SR 58 will close for bridge repairs. This closure will take place between US 41 and County Road 100 West. During the closure crews will be applying...
CARLISLE, IN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Indiana Government
City
Mitchell, IN
Local
Indiana Business
Lawrence, IN
Government
City
Lawrence, IN
wbiw.com

Conservation Officers welcome new officers to District 5

GREENE CO. – Indiana Conservation Officers (ICO) welcomes three new officers to operational District 5. Officer Kaley McDonald will be assigned to Greene County. McDonald is a native of New Jersey who graduated from Monroe Township High School in 2013. She attended Middlesex County College, where she studied earth science and earned an Associate of Science degree in 2018.
GREENE COUNTY, IN
Wave 3

Jeffersonville Police investigating conditions of Clark County funeral home

JEFFERSONVILLE, Ind. (WAVE) - Officials in Jeffersonville are investigating conditions of a Clark County funeral home. According to Jeffersonville Police Major Isaac Parker, the department began its investigation of the Lankford Funeral Home and Family Center on Friday. Officials have not provided details on the investigation or reported conditions of...
CLARK COUNTY, IN
wamwamfm.com

Authorities Investigating Fire at Chuckles in Vincennes

A Friday afternoon fire in Vincennes is currently under investigation. Vincennes fire crews were dispatched to the Chuckles on Willow Street just after 4:00 pm yesterday. Upon arrival, crews reported seeing smoke coming off of the roof. The interior of the building was full of smoke, but the fire was...
VINCENNES, IN
WTWO/WAWV

Crash on US 41 in Sullivan County sends two to hospital

SULLIVAN COUNTY, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — A two-vehicle crash sent two individuals to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries Wednesday. The crash occurred around 12:30 p.m. Wednesday near the intersection of US 41 and W County Road 300 N. According to Indiana State Police, the cause was a failure to stop by a vehicle headed westbound on […]
SULLIVAN COUNTY, IN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#South Lawrence Utilities
FOX59

Morgan County Clerk Killed, husband critically injured in crash

Morgan County Clerk Stephanie Elliott and her husband John Elliott were critically injured in a crash on Saturday according to the sheriff’s office. Elliot was the current clerk for Morgan County and the current Republican candidate for the Morgan County Auditor in the November general election. Elliot and her husband were driving in a pickup […]
MORGAN COUNTY, IN
wbiw.com

Police Log: July 1, 2022

12:56 p.m. Michael Nikirk, 48, Bedford, possession of meth, possession of drug paraphernalia. 1:16 p.m. Joshua Woods, 32, Bedford, wanted on a warrant for petition to revoke. 7:21 a.m. Report of an unwanted person at St. Vincent Dunn Memorial Hospital emergency room. 8:19 a.m. Report of an unwanted person at...
Wave 3

Neighbors react to Indiana funeral home investigation

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - 31 bodies and the cremation remains from 16 people were found and removed from the the Lankford Funeral Home in Jeffersonville Friday night. Jeffersonville police says some of the bodies were in the funeral home since March and were in the advance stages of decomposition. The smell coming from the building was so bad that someone called police, and that’s what started the investigation.
JEFFERSONVILLE, IN
mymixfm.com

Indiana hikers lost in Hoosier National Forest found after ‘long search’

MONROE COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) — Two Indiana hikers are OK after they became lost in the Hoosier National Forest. Around 6 p.m. Thursday, Monroe County emergency authorities received a 9-1-1 call from a Valparaiso man who said he needed help after he and his wife had gotten lost while hiking in the national forest’s Charles C. Deam Wilderness.
MONROE COUNTY, IN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
MyWabashValley.com

Boat sinks in Lake Sullivan

SULLIVAN CO, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV)— Indiana DNR has confirmed a boat sunk in Lake Sullivan on Saturday night. According to preliminary information, people on the boat had pulled off to watch fireworks when they noticed the boat began to take on a large amount of water. Nearby boats went to...
SULLIVAN, IN
wbiw.com

Obituary: Linda P. Edwards

Linda P. Edwards, 73, of Bedford, passed away on Thursday, June 30, 2022, at IU Health Bloomington Hospital. Born September 7, 1948, she was the daughter of William H. “Bill” Folmer, Jr. and Lois (Schwartz) Folmer. She graduated from Bedford High School in 1966. She was a member of St. Vincent DePaul Catholic Church in Bedford. She retired from NSWC Crane as an Explosives Operator. Linda was very giving to others and was the caretaker for her parents in their final years. She enjoyed writing stories, gardening, watching movies, and always had a love of horses.
BEDFORD, IN
race-day-live.com

In Madison, five boats are ready for racing, but one hydro is done for the weekend

MADISON, Ind. — The fastest race boats in the world were running on the Ohio River in Madison, Indiana, today in preparation for this weekend’s Madison Regatta, the season’s second stop on the H1 Unlimited Racing Series. Six boats saw action, but the Miss Beacon Plumbing suffered damage in a test run that will eliminate it from the remainder of the event.
MADISON, IN
FOX59

Lost hikers found in Monroe Co. wilderness

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — A couple from Valparaiso were found after going missing in the Charles C. Deam Wilderness of the Hoosier National Forest outside of Bloomington. According to the Indiana Department of Natural Resources, a 44-year-old man called 911 at approximately 6 p.m. on Thursday after he and his wife became lost while hiking in […]
BLOOMINGTON, IN
wbiw.com

Obituary: Roger Dale Enochs

Roger Dale Enochs, 73, of Bedford, passed away Tuesday, June 28, 2022, at Indiana University Health Bedford Hospital. Born June 22, 1949, in Mitchell, he was the son of Thomas and Sarah E. (Blanton) Enochs. Roger was a veteran of the U.S. Army. He worked at NSWC-Crane as a welder...
BEDFORD, IN

Comments / 0

Community Policy