South Lawrence Utilities lifts boil order

Linda P. Edwards, 73, of Bedford, passed away on Thursday, June 30, 2022, at IU Health Bloomington Hospital. Born September 7, 1948, she was the daughter of William H. “Bill” Folmer, Jr. and Lois (Schwartz) Folmer. She graduated from Bedford High School in 1966. She was a member of St. Vincent DePaul Catholic Church in Bedford. She retired from NSWC Crane as an Explosives Operator. Linda was very giving to others and was the caretaker for her parents in their final years. She enjoyed writing stories, gardening, watching movies, and always had a love of horses.

BEDFORD, IN ・ 2 DAYS AGO