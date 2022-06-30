Child Burned After Flash Fire on Boat at Lake Brownwood

From the City of Early Police Department Facebook page:. During the past several months multiple agencies have been investigating thefts, burglaries and identity thefts in the area. On June 10th the Early Police Department received a report from a local bank regarding fraudulent checks being passed, within a couple weeks an individual came forward and stated they had been paid with a fraudulent check. The Early Police Department and Brown County Sheriff’s office have been working together to identify suspects in these cases and stop the circulation of the fraudulent checks in connection with other identity theft cases that have came in.

EARLY, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO