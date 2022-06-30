ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brownwood, TX

Child Burned After Flash Fire on Boat at Lake Brownwood

By rwturner
brownwoodnews.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLAKE BROWNWOOD – A young child was burned after a flash fire on a...

www.brownwoodnews.com

Comments / 0

Related
brownwoodnews.com

40 UNDER 40: Miranda Peters

NOTE: Throughout the month of July, BrownwoodNews.com is publishing stories daily on 40 standout citizens under the age of 40 making a positive impact and contribution within the Brown County community. A chance occurrence during her eighth-grade school year has led to a career that resulted in her being named...
BROWN COUNTY, TX
BigCountryHomepage

Firework cancellations across the Big Country

BIG COUNTRY, Texas (BigCountryHomepage.com) – The Big Country is no stranger to fire danger and devastation this year. Because the spring and summer has been so hot, dry and windy, fire danger remains high and multiple Big Country counties have banned fireworks altogether. Here is a list of areas without fireworks this Independence Day: Taylor […]
CALLAHAN COUNTY, TX
koxe.com

Robbie Dale Eaton, 69, of Brownwood

Robbie Dale Eaton, 69, of Brownwood Texas, passed away July 1, 2022. A visitation will be held at Heartland Funeral Home from 6:00 – 8:00 PM, Tuesday, July 5, 2022. A celebration of life will be held in the Heartland Funeral Home Chapel at 10:00 AM, Wednesday, July 6, 2022. Interment will follow at Eastlawn Memorial Park Cemetery in Early, Texas.
BROWNWOOD, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Texas Accidents
City
Brownwood, TX
Brownwood, TX
Crime & Safety
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
brownwoodnews.com

Holiday Weekend Forecast Includes Afternoon Thundershowers

As you enjoy your July 4th holiday weekend, note that some fireworks may flash from the clouds on Friday and Saturday afternoons. Thanks to plenty of heat and the addition of some tropical moisture into the area, afternoon showers and thunderstorms will affect some, but not all, of the Brown County area.
BROWN COUNTY, TX
brownwoodnews.com

Brown County Sheriff’s Report

The Brown County Sheriff’s Department answered the following calls on Wednesday, June 29. On Wednesday, June 29, at approximately 11:00 am, Deputy Scotty Burke met with a female subject at the Law Enforcement Center in reference to a “SCAM” report and investigation. The woman advised she had received a check in the mail and then began getting e-mails from an individual giving instruction to deposit the check or cash the check at a Wal-Mart. The woman tried to verify the check through several banks and was told the check could not be verified.
BROWN COUNTY, TX
koxe.com

Rachel Oehler Hall, 63, of Bangs

Rachel Oehler Hall, age 63, of Bangs peacefully passed away Friday, July 1, 2022, surrounded by her loving family. A Celebration of Life for Rachel will be held at 2:00 p.m. Friday, July 8, 2022, at Bangs Church of Christ. Arrangements are under the direction of Blaylock Funeral Home of...
BANGS, TX
brownwoodnews.com

Mrs Peggy (Jones) Ross

Mrs Peggy (Jones) Ross of Brownwood, Texas passed away peacefully on June 20. A memorial service for Peggy will be held at 2:30P.M on Saturday, July 9, in the Saint John’s Church in Brownwood. A celebration of life will be held from 4-6 P.M. on July 9 at the...
BROWNWOOD, TX
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Travis Allen
brownwoodnews.com

Michael Dewayne Hamilton

Funeral service for Michael Dewayne Hamilton, 70, of Brownwood, Texas is pending with Brownwood Funeral Home. He died on Thursday, June 30, 2022, in Abilene, Texas.
BROWNWOOD, TX
koxe.com

Weekly Brown County COVID Report – 68 Positive Cases

In the last seven days, the Brownwood/Brown County Health Department received 68 positive COVID-19 test results. Of the 68 positives this week, 15 were PCR, and 53 were antigen. Of the total number of cases reported this week, 19 cases met the breakthrough definition. This includes asymptomatic, mild symptoms, and severe symptom breakthrough cases.
BROWN COUNTY, TX
brownwoodnews.com

Court Records 7/1/22

The following cases were filed in the Brown County Clerk’s office from June 24 through June 30:. Sanchez-Castro, Miguel, Declaration of Nolle Prosequi. Blackburn, Theresa Leean, Theft of Property >=$100 <$750. Cobio, Junior, Theft of Property <$100 with previous. Craig, Dylan Scott, Reckless Driving. Eichmann, Jesse Lee, Unlawfully Carrying...
BROWN COUNTY, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Flash Fire#Accident
brownwoodnews.com

Geis Becomes Newest Deputy for Brown County SO

In 2021, Brown County Sheriff Vance Hill received approval from the Brown County Commissioners Court to send a Jailer, who wanted to be a Deputy, to the law enforcement academy. In January of this year, John Geis began the Law Enforcement Academy at Central Texas College in Killeen. After a half year of hard work, Deputy Geis graduated and was sworn-in Monday morning by Sheriff Hill as the newest deputy in the Brown County Sheriff’s Department family.
BROWN COUNTY, TX
brownwoodnews.com

Bangs City Council to Meet Tuesday Evening

A Special Meeting of Bangs City Council will be held Tuesday, July 5, at 6:30 pm at Bangs City Hall, 109 1st Street. The agenda is below. 2. EXECUTIVE SESSION pursuant to Texas Government Code, Section 551.071 (Consultation with Attorney) and Texas Government Code, Section 551.074 (Personnel Matters). Discussion and/or action regarding status of City Administrator/EDC Director position and compensation contingent on background check.
BANGS, TX
brownwoodnews.com

40 UNDER 40: Jake Senkirik

NOTE: Throughout the month of July, BrownwoodNews.com is publishing stories daily on 40 standout citizens under the age of 40 making a positive impact and contribution within the Brown County community. A Brownwood ISD graduate is giving back to the youth of the community both by his professional work as...
BROWN COUNTY, TX
brownwoodnews.com

Early Police Department make arrest for possession of controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, fraudulent license plate and fraudulent possession of credit/debit cards.

From the City of Early Police Department Facebook page:. During the past several months multiple agencies have been investigating thefts, burglaries and identity thefts in the area. On June 10th the Early Police Department received a report from a local bank regarding fraudulent checks being passed, within a couple weeks an individual came forward and stated they had been paid with a fraudulent check. The Early Police Department and Brown County Sheriff’s office have been working together to identify suspects in these cases and stop the circulation of the fraudulent checks in connection with other identity theft cases that have came in.
EARLY, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
brownwoodnews.com

4-H NEWS AND NOTES

July 4 – Extension Office Closed for Independence Day. If you have bought rabbit feed from the Extension Office and have containers, PLEASE bring them back to the Extension Office. Feed cannot be distributed without containers and at this time Mrs. Becktold does not have containers. PLEASE RETURN RABBIT FEED CONTAINERS!
BROWN COUNTY, TX
koxe.com

Wesley Roy Adams, 45

Wesley Roy Adams, 45, passed away suddenly on June 29,2022, at his home in Addison. Wes was born May 8, 1977 in Brownwood to Steve and Cindy Adams. He graduated from Brownwood High School in 1995 and continued his education at Tarleton State University and Texas Tech University. He was...
BROWNWOOD, TX
brownwoodnews.com

40 UNDER 40: Rebecca Morelock

NOTE: Throughout the month of July, BrownwoodNews.com is publishing stories daily on 40 standout citizens under the age of 40 making a positive impact and contribution within the Brown County community. Six years ago, the Artisan Market sprang to life in downtown Brownwood. Now its creator, Rebecca Morelock, has her...
BROWNWOOD, TX
brownwoodnews.com

Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Service to Offer Professional Food Manager Certification Training Course

Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Service, Brown County, is offering a professional food manager certification training course. This program will be offered for $125 on July 18th and 19th, in Brownwood. Cost includes training, materials, and a national food manager certification examination. The food manager’s certification will be valid for five years.
BROWN COUNTY, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy