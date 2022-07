IT IS TIME TO CELEBRATE THE INDEPENDENCE OF OUR GREAT NATION SO JOIN US FOR THE 4TH ANNUAL BREVARD COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE INDEPENDENCE DAY PARADE!. This year’s parade is gonna be huge as we have over 40 floats, tons of BCSO resources, and of course, Junny America’s Top Police Dog and the other amazing K-9s of the Brevard County Sheriff’s Office!

BREVARD COUNTY, FL ・ 23 HOURS AGO