Central Texas communities win Governor’s beauty awards

By Matt McGovern
 3 days ago

AUSTIN, Texas ( FOX 44 ) – Some Central Texas communities have been recognized for Keeping Texas Beautiful!

First Lady Cecilia Abbott recognized the ten winning communities of the 2022 Governor’s Community Achievement Awards (GCAA) during her keynote address Wednesday night at the Keep Texas Beautiful GCAA Dinner in Austin. The Salado and Woodway communities were among those recognized.

“Preserving the undeniable beauty of Texas would not be possible without the hard work and dedication of communities who strive to improve and safeguard spaces across our state,” Cecilia said. “Today we celebrate these communities’ diligent efforts to create and maintain beautiful, clean environments for future generations of Texans to enjoy and make memories that last a lifetime.”

2022 GCAA Winners:

– Category 1, population up to 3,000: Salado
– Category 2, population of 3,001 to 5,500: Richwood
– Category 3, population of 5,501 to 9,000: Lucas
– Category 4, population of 9,001 to 15,000: Woodway
– Category 5, population of 15,001 to 25,000: Katy
– Category 6, population of 25,001 to 40,000: Canyon Lake
– Category 7, population of 40,001 to 65,000: Grapevine
– Category 8, population of 65,001 to 90,000: Rowlett
– Category 9, population of 90,001 to 180,000: Allen
– Category 10, population of 180,001 and above: Irving

Cecilia believes philanthropy is at the core of what it means to be a Texan. She has actively promoted volunteerism and service to others, and continues to inspire Texans to help others in their communities through her Texanthropy initiative.

Since 1985, Keep Texas Beautiful, in partnership with the Texas Department of Transportation (TxDOT), has awarded the prestigious GCAA to Texas communities for their efforts to keep their communities beautiful. GCAA winners are selected for their ability to engage citizens, local businesses, schools, and other organizations in environmental improvement initiatives and result in a landscaping award from TxDOT, with the prize amount based on population size. The funds are used for landscaping projects along local rights-of-way.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to ConchoValleyHomepage.com.

