Dallas, TX

The Quebe Sisters to perform at the Kessler Theater

fox4news.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWith three fiddles and a three-party harmony,...

www.fox4news.com

fox4news.com

Klyde Warren Park among those kicking off July 4th celebrations Saturday

DALLAS - Fourth of July celebrations kicked off Saturday evening across North Texas. Downtown Dallas joined in on the party with a celebration at Kylde Warren Park. It is Klyde Warren Park’s 10th anniversary, and as part of their 4th of July celebration, they had food trucks, lawn games, and live music.
DALLAS, TX
fox4news.com

North Texans ready for July 4th celebrations across the Metroplex

The July 4th excitement is building across North Texas. In Fort Worth, the Panther Island celebration is back in its entirety for the first time since the COVID-19 pandemic. The festivities are on Monday. "Obviously, great food and drink vendors, kids’ activities," Matt Oliver said. "You’ve got the river for...
TEXAS STATE
fox4news.com

Fort Worth's Fourth has new larger fireworks show

FORT WORTH, Texas - Most Fourth of July celebrations have food and fireworks but few in Texas invite you to watch from an inner tube. Fort Worth’s Fourth kicks off around 5 p.m. Monday at the Panther Island Pavilion on the Trinity River. Visitors will be able to enjoy...
The Vivid Faces of the Vanished

Missing Dallas Mother Vanished Two Days After She Filed For Divorce From "Ill-Tempered" Husband

Sharon Eugenia Davis was born in Mobile, Alabama, and raised in Las Vegas and Los Angeles by her mother. She graduated from California State University, earning a master’s degree in public administration. Sharon enjoyed drawing, listening to jazz, and going to the theater. Her relatives describe Sharon as a quiet person who is shy in nature, the Charley Project reports. While living in Los Angeles in 1980, she met Ron Davis. Ron was divorced, with children, and moved to Los Angeles from Wisconsin. The pair were married, moved to Dallas, Texas, and had children, Autumn and Ronnie. Sharon worked as an accountant but later joined Ron as a code enforcement officer with the city of Dallas. Sharon eventually moved on to pursue a career as a teacher.
DALLAS, TX
bestsouthwestguide.com

Fourth of July Fireworks Show and Concert - DeSoto - FREE Event

DeSoto, TX - Come out and celebrate the 4th of July with your friends, family and community! Experience a fun-filled night for the whole family that will feature live music, children's activities, games for all ages, food from a variety of vendors that will be sure to satisfy any taste buds,
DESOTO, TX
spectrumlocalnews.com

Miss Texas crowns first Asian American winner

Miss Texas made history this week by crowning Averie Bishop as the organization’s first Asian American winner. The first generation Southern Methodist University law student is no stranger to breaking glass ceilings. She was crowned the first Asian American Miss Dallas in 2019. Bishop represents the City of Carrollton and her platform as part of the Miss Texas scholarship focuses on unity through diversity.
Shorthorn

Arlington to celebrate Fourth of July with fireworks and festivities

The city of Arlington will host Independence Day celebrations July 3 and 4. The planned festivities will include a fireworks display and an Independence Day parade, according to a city press release. The first day will start with the annual Light Up Arlington event. The celebration kicks off downtown at...
CW33 NewsFix

Report says this Dallas restaurant is the most romantic restaurant in Texas

DALLAS (KDAF) — This one goes out to the people in love. Nothing is better than date night. It makes you feel connected to your partner. If you haven’t had a date night in a while, take this as the universe telling you to go on a date with your partner. To help you make date night happen, here is a suggestion on what to do: go on a romantic dinner date.
DALLAS, TX
WFAA

Vigil held for Shalonda Anderson, woman killed in Dallas club shooting

DALLAS — A vigil is being held Wednesday evening for Shalonda Anderson, the woman who was killed outside of XTC Cabaret in Dallas on June 25. The mother of three was shot and killed outside of the club early Saturday morning. Dallas police said Anderson was in a vehicle that drove into a group of security guards at the club. Anderson was then shot by a guard who police said was hit and pinned by the vehicle.
DALLAS, TX

