The Jacob Ries Bottling Works take considerable pride in a new ornamental nickel bar sign, advertising their famous Rock Spring Table water. The sign is in the form of a panel hung horizontally by a chain. Its background is satin finished and the lettering polished. To add to its attractiveness … of the two faces of their World Fair medal in bronze appear in raised medallions. The whole makes a handsome ornament for a bar and is correspondingly valuable as an advertiser. It is a credit to the firm, and a credit to the city to have the name appear upon such an artistic piece of work.

