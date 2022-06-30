ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chadron, NE

Bands on Bordeaux announce 2022 concert line-up in Chadron

 3 days ago
Aug. 18 - Nathan Dean and The Damn...

Panhandle Post

Carnegie Arts Center announces 'Thread Painting' exhibit in Alliance

Quilters and fiber artists will love this show! Carnegie is excited to announce its new exhibit, “Thread Painting,” on display until August 6th in the upper Skala and Garwood Galleries. The exhibit is the work of fiber artist Milla Malchow from Pine Bluffs, WY. Her works include grey scale portraits, animals, children, and folk narratives. Milla’s works are created like a painting, but instead of different paint colors, she uses different colors of thread. The results are photolike, and until you see it in person, you wouldn’t be able to tell that each piece is composed over hundreds of thousands of individual stitches. It's incredible to believe that Milla began quilting only seven years ago.
ALLIANCE, NE
Panhandle Post

Chadron Ace Hardware holds successful annual 'Blackstone Battle'

Chadron Ace Hardware and Annex held a successful 2nd annual "Blackstone Battle" grilling contest on June 25. "We had some amazing food and even better people come down and join us for this great event," Chadron Ace Hardware said. "We raised over $1,000 for charity and each contestant had a blast. A huge thank you to our sponsors for helping us put this show on and making memories of a wonderful time."
CHADRON, NE
Panhandle Post

City of Alliance Fourth of July closures

Alliance, NE – The City of Alliance Facilities will be closed on Monday, July 4, 2022 in observance of Independence Day. This closure includes the Utility Office, Senior Center, Public Works, Sallows Military Museum and the Municipal Building. The Alliance Municipal Landfill and Alliance Public Library will also be...
ALLIANCE, NE
Local
Nebraska Entertainment
City
Chadron, NE
Panhandle Post

Avenue of Flags will be displayed in Hemingford July 4

The Village of Hemingford will continue their annual tradition and display the Avenue of Flags on Independence Day, July 4. The Flags will be displayed on Box Butte Ave. running North/South and along Highway 2, East/West. The flags will be put up starting around 7 am Monday. Anyone wishing to help should meet at the Hemingford American Legion between 6:30 and 7 am..weather permitting. Help is also needed to take down the flags around 4 pm.
HEMINGFORD, NE
Panhandle Post

Alliance Senior Center to host 'movie day'

Alliance – The Alliance Senior Center will be showing a movie and providing free popcorn on Friday, July 1. Doors open at 12:30 p.m. You can bring your favorite lawn chair or seating will be provided. For more information, call Angie at the Senior Center at (308) 762-1293. Located...
ALLIANCE, NE
Person
Nathan Dean
Large hail causes extensive property damage in Hot Springs area

The home of Brad Appleby, who lives at the corner of Detroit and 16th Street, was one of hundreds of homes in and around Hot Springs which saw significant damage following a storm carrying large hail hit around 9 p.m. on Monday, June 13. Appleby said their garage protected their truck and RV but the vinyl siding on their house took a beating. He said their home’s roof was good too, which however was not the case for several local residents.
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Banner, Box Butte, Scotts Bluff, Sioux by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-30 20:12:00 CDT Expires: 2022-06-30 20:45:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Damaging winds and continuous cloud to ground lightning is occurring with these storms. Move indoors immediately. Lightning is one of nature`s leading killers. Remember, if you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Target Area: Banner; Box Butte; Scotts Bluff; Sioux The National Weather Service in Cheyenne has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for West central Box Butte County in the Panhandle of Nebraska Scotts Bluff County in the Panhandle of Nebraska Banner County in the Panhandle of Nebraska Southern Sioux County in the Panhandle of Nebraska Southeastern Goshen County in southeastern Wyoming * Until 745 PM MDT. * At 711 PM MDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from 11 miles southwest of Agate Bed National Monument to 9 miles northeast of Albin, moving east at 50 mph. HAZARD...70 mph wind gusts and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect tree damage. Damage is likely to mobile homes, roofs, and outbuildings. * Locations impacted include Scottsbluff, Gering, Mitchell, Terrytown, Morrill, Minatare, Lyman, Wildcat Hills State Recreation Area, Lake Minatare Campground, Stegall, Wildcat Hills Campground, Scotts Bluff National Monument, Hubbard Hill, Harrisburg, Flahertys Corner, Scottsbluff Airport, Lake Minatare, Lake Alice, Melbeta and Henry. THUNDERSTORM DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN WIND THREAT...OBSERVED MAX WIND GUST...70 MPH
BANNER COUNTY, NE
Panhandle Post

Alliance residents to receive landfill coupons

Alliance – City of Alliance residential utility customers will receive two (2) landfill passes in the mail for use at the Alliance Municipal Landfill. The coupons were mailed on June 29th. Most household items are accepted, with the exception of tires, appliances, construction materials and demolition debris. Please present the coupon to the landfill attendant at the time of use. The coupons are not transferrable and will expire June 30th, 2023. The landfill is open Monday through Friday 8:30 a.m. to 4:15 p.m. and Saturday 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.
ALLIANCE, NE
Panhandle Post

UPDATE: Alliance landfill temporarily closed

Alliance – The Construction and Demo area and the Loose Fill area (top of the hill) of the Alliance Landfill is temporarily closed today due to muddy conditions. Staff will reevaluate conditions and reopen at 12:00 p.m. The Loose Fill area will remain closed for the remainder of the...
ALLIANCE, NE
Panhandle Post

Chadron Volunteer Fire Department called to car fire

The Chadron Volunteer Fire Department was called to a vehicle fire at approximately 10 a.m. today near 4th and Maple Street. "Upon arrival we noticed the car was fully involved in the engine compartment," Chadron Assistant Fire Chief Pat O'brien said. "The owner said she had just got home a minute or so before and didn't notice anything unusual. We responded with two engines. And one applied some water to cool it off and the other applied foam to put it out. We were on scene only about a half-hour, which was pretty good."
CHADRON, NE
Panhandle Post

Chadron police remind community about U-turn ordinance

The Chadron Police Department has received several complaints about drivers completing U-turns in the middle of city blocks within Chadron. "Most of the complaints are for violations in the downtown area," Chadron Police Chief Rick Hickstein said. "As such, we want everyone in the city to know what the city ordinance allows and does not allow."
CHADRON, NE
Panhandle Post

Breaking News: AVFD battling fire at Westco tire shop

The Alliance Volunteer Fire Department is currently battling a large structure fire at the Westco Tire Shop at 3rd and Black Hills Ave in Alliance. The Fire was first reported just after 3 a.m. Tuesday. The AVFD responded with several trucks and the boom truck. Photos posted by the Alliance...
ALLIANCE, NE
KELOLAND TV

Kyle man sentenced to 10 years for meth distribution

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — About six years of distributing methamphetamine has resulted in a 10-year prison sentence for Chester Benjamin Apple aka Chester Janis, 39, the Department of Justice in South Dakota said. Apple, of Kyle, obtained methamphetamine and distributed it in South Dakota from approximately January 2015...
KYLE, SD
Panhandle Post

Alliance police remind citizens about fireworks ordinance

WITH THE FOURTH OF JULY COMING UP, HERE IS THE CITY OF ALLIANCE ORDINANCE REMINDER FOR DISCHARGING FIREWORKS. (22-177). (a) It shall be unlawful to discharge any firework as defined and permitted by state statute, prior to June 25, and after July 4 and at any time other than the dates and times specifically authorized by state statute and as modified by resolution of the mayor and city council.
ALLIANCE, NE
Panhandle Post

2 vehicle crash shuts down Highway 385 south of Alliance

On June 20 at 3:30 p.m. a two-vehicle crash on Highway 385 in Morrill County blocked traffic for approximately one-hour. A southbound Chevrolet Silverado and trailer driven by 22-year-old David Villalobos Hernandez of St. James, Minnesota crossed the center line and struck a Chevrolet Traverse. 79-year-old Jane Lussier of Alliance,...
ALLIANCE, NE
Panhandle Post

APD partners with Trusted Driver to reward good drivers

ALLIANCE – The Alliance Police Department is teaming up with Trusted Driver to deliver rewards and positive feedback to good drivers via Trusted Driver’s innovative web-based platform. The program is free for drivers living in the 69301 zip code and kicks off during Heritage Days in July. “Our...
ALLIANCE, NE
Panhandle Post

Alliance, NE
Alliance, Chadron and Nebraska Panhandle News, Opinion, Video, Sports, Entertainment, Obituaries, Weather, Cancellations. Member: Associated Press. Member: Nebraska Association of Broadcasters. Member: LION Publishers.

