ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kentucky State

Interactive: Can Democrats bounce back in Eastern Ky.? See the change over time.

By Austin Horn
Lexington Herald-Leader
Lexington Herald-Leader
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4URMjI_0gQtJR7A00

Once considered a ‘blue wall,’ several counties across Eastern Kentucky have started to vote Republican for national, state and local elections.

Former president Bill Clinton was the last Democrat running for president to carry Kentucky in 1996. In ‘92, Clinton beat former president George H.W. Bush by more than three percentage points, with third-party candidate Ross Perot scoring nearly 14%.

Democrats in the state, and in the region, tout Andy Beshear’s victory in Eastern Kentucky as a sign of good news. He won 10 Eastern Kentucky counties, and ran up big margins in populous cities, in his narrow victory over unpopular former Gov. Matt Bevin.

Comments / 0

Related
WEHT/WTVW

Kentucky AG petitions to reinstate abortion ban

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WEHT) — After an appellate court denied his appeal, Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron asked the Kentucky Supreme Court to reinstate an abortion ban. According to Cameron’s writ petition, he asks the state Supreme Court to reinstate Kentucky’s Human Life Protection Act and Heartbeat Law. “We are exhausting every possible avenue to have Kentucky’s […]
KENTUCKY STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kentucky State
Local
Kentucky Elections
Local
Kentucky Government
kentuckytoday.com

More Kentucky counties in the red, yellow for COVID than in green

FRANKFORT, Ky. (KT) – For the first time since the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention began issuing their COVID Community Levels maps in April, Kentucky has more counties in the red or yellow categories than those that are in the green. The map, which was posted to...
KENTUCKY STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ross Perot
Person
Andy Beshear
Person
Matt Bevin
Person
Bill Clinton
99.5 WKDQ

Hey, All You Online Study People…Get Off Kentucky’s Back [VIDEO]

You could consider me part of the problem. After all, I did publish a story very recently about how Kentucky's driving leaves much to be desired. And now I've come across ANOTHER study that doesn't paint Kentucky in a favorable light. In fact, I have seen multiple studies that do that, and I think I'm at my limit. Okay, yes, a study is a study, but maybe you just get to a point where it's like, "ALRIGHT, but I'm tired of hearing all these negatives about my home state."
KENTUCKY STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Democrats#Election State#Eastern Kentucky#Republican
WHAS11

Here's what fireworks are legal in Kentuckiana

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Whether you live in Kentucky or Indiana, there are some laws everyone has to be aware of when celebrating the Fourth of July with fireworks. You can't light up within 200 feet of a structure, vehicle or person. You have to obey local ordinances. Fireworks that...
JEFFERSON COUNTY, KY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Republican Party
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
NewsBreak
Democratic Party
WBKR

Kentucky Dog Goes Bananas Watching a Horse-Race

Living in Kentucky, you know there are certain things that define the state: bourbon, music, BBQ, University of Kentucky basketball, and horse racing; specifically the Kentucky Derby. The fan base for all of these things is huge. For any of them, the entire state is all in, even the dogs....
KENTUCKY STATE
Lexington Herald-Leader

Lexington Herald-Leader

Lexington, KY
4K+
Followers
416
Post
839K+
Views
ABOUT

We are committed to being Central and Eastern Kentucky’s primary source of news, advertising, information and commentary with the highest standards of journalism and superior customer service. We endeavor to be a rewarding and caring employer and a force for positive change in the community.

 https://www.kentucky.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy