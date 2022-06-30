Interactive: Can Democrats bounce back in Eastern Ky.? See the change over time.

Once considered a ‘blue wall,’ several counties across Eastern Kentucky have started to vote Republican for national, state and local elections.

Former president Bill Clinton was the last Democrat running for president to carry Kentucky in 1996. In ‘92, Clinton beat former president George H.W. Bush by more than three percentage points, with third-party candidate Ross Perot scoring nearly 14%.

Democrats in the state, and in the region, tout Andy Beshear’s victory in Eastern Kentucky as a sign of good news. He won 10 Eastern Kentucky counties, and ran up big margins in populous cities, in his narrow victory over unpopular former Gov. Matt Bevin.