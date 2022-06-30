ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

DPS encourages safe driving during Fourth of July holiday

By Local News
 3 days ago

PIERRE, S.D.(Press Release) – With all of the picnics, parades and fireworks going on this Fourth of July holiday, South Dakota Department of Public Safety officials remind people to also make safe driving a priority. State Highway Patrol troopers will...

