KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Councilmembers and organizations were sharing their stance on the current tethering or chain ordinance for pets in Knoxville. This comes after two dogs were found tied up in poor conditions in the backyard of a Knoxville home. Animal Control officials with the Knoxville Police Department said one of those dogs died in the extreme heat.

KNOXVILLE, TN ・ 3 DAYS AGO