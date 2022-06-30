Dothan caretaker charged with elder abuse

BLAKELY, Ga. (WTVY) - Blakely authorities are asking for your help in finding a man involved in a June shooting. Derry Battle, 24, is wanted for 2 counts of Aggravated Assault in connection with the June 8 shooting on Mulberry Avenue in Blakely. They ask that anyone with information on...
ENTERPRISE, Ala. (WTVY) - One person is dead after a single-car crash early Sunday morning in Enterprise. Enterprise Police Department says it happened on Highway 84 at the intersection of Coppinville Road. The vehicle left the roadway striking a tree, according to a news release sent to News4. The driver...
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) -A district attorney’s office investigator who is also a member of the U.S. Marshal’s Task force is off the job amid complaints that he used excessive force. Jay Henry was placed on administrative leave following last month’s arrest of a man who led officers on...
Chipley Police Department captured Adam Ray Neil Bodie who was wanted for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. Bodie was arrested in the Walmart parking lot and transported to the Washington County Jail. Bodie is also facing a charge of battery on a LEO. Chipley Police Department (CPD) is asking...
ENTERPRISE, Ala. (WDHN) — One person is dead after being involved in a single-car crash shortly after 7 a.m. Sunday morning. The crash happened on Highway 84 at the intersection of Coppinville Road. Enterprise Police say the vehicle left the roadway and hit a tree. The driver of the...
ENTERPRISE, Ala. (WDHN) — The alert for David Lee Ferguson has been canceled. Enterprise Police says he has been located and he is safe. Stay with WDHN for further updates. ENTERPRISE, Ala. (WDHN) — Enterprise police are asking for assistance in locating a missing and endangered 58-year-old man.
HENRY COUNTY, Ala. (WDHN)— A suspect has been identified and arrested after county-wide manhunt in Henry County. Jonathan Grubbs has been charged with possession of a forged instrument. Grubbs is in Henry County Jail and has a bond set at $15,000. Stay with WDHN news for updates. HENRY COUNTY,...
BLAKELY — The U.S. Marshals Service Southeast Regional Fugitive Task Force arrested Christian Malik Gray, 21, and Jadrian Sol, 23, both of Blakely, on aggravated assault charges (seven counts), cruelty to children in the first degree (four counts), possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, and possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime in Union City this week.
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -A Georgia man is behind bars after allegedly stealing a BMW. Florida Highway Patrol Troopers said the Tallahassee Regional Communication Center got a notification that a stolen 2022 Gray BMW was traveling east on the Hathaway Bridge in Panama City. FHP troopers said they were able...
BLAKELY, Ga. (WDHN) — Mayor Travis Wimbush issued an emergency declaration after numerous shootings within the last month. Last weekend, one died and seven people were shot on North Church Street. Three weeks before that shooting, Blakely saw another shooting that injured two people on Mulberry Street. In May,...
OZARK, Ala. (WDHN) — Former Enterprise police chief and Dale County investigator Tim Byrd has died. He was 70. He was a 1970 graduate of Carroll High School. After graduating from Auburn, Byrd worked with the Enterprise Police Department where he served as police chief. After serving as chief,...
FULTON COUNTY, Ga. (WTVY) - Blakely police say two suspects have been arrested in a late May shooting that injured three people. Jadrian Sol, 23, and Christian Gray, 21, were taken into custody Thursday morning in Fulton County, Georgia. Both of the suspects are from Blakely, according to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation.
GENEVA COUNTY, Ala. (WTVY) - UPDATE - Alejandro Villarino Garces, 54, of Geneva has been identified as the victim in today’s crash. One person is dead after a two-vehicle crash Friday in Geneva County. News4 sources confirm the accident happened on Dr. Gay Memorial Bridge on Highway 27 South....
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Several people crowded downtown Dothan Sunday morning to protest the recent overturning of Roe v. Wade. Protestors could be seen lined up in front of and around the Houston County courthouse. Houston County Sheriff’s are on the scene to maintain safety. “Come out and support...
UNION CITY, GA- On Thursday, June 30, 2022, the U.S. Marshals Service SE Regional Fugitive Task Force arrested Christian Malik Gray, age 21, and Jadrian Sol, age 23, both of Blakely, GA. Both men were arrested for Aggravated Assault (seven counts), Cruelty to Children in the 1st Degree (four counts),...
GENEVA, Ala. (WDHN) — A head-on car crash in Geneva has killed one person and left two others with critical injuries. According to law enforcement, on Friday afternoon, one vehicle hit another head-on in Geneva. The accident happened at the Pea River Bridge on Highway 27. Geneva Police, Geneva...
DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — The Houston County Sanitation would like to remind everyone that they will be working normal hours on Monday. Although this is a County holiday, there will be no change in the sanitation schedule, and they will pick up household garbage as usual on Monday, July 4, 2022.
DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — The city of Dothan has issued a reminder for residents going into the 4th of July Weekend — using fireworks within the city limits is illegal. It is illegal for a person to possess, sell, or explode any fireworks within the city limits of Dothan”
COFFEE COUNTY, Ala. (WDHN) — Initially, there was concern a late Sunday afternoon trailer fire may have been caused by fireworks, however, that doesn’t appear to be the case. The fire occurred in a small mobile home park just south of the Enterprise city limits off Highway 27....
