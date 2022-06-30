ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Abortion ban temporarily blocked in Kentucky

By Caroline Vakil
 3 days ago
Kentucky’s abortion ban on Thursday was temporarily blocked by a state court, allowing the medical procedure to resume in the wake of the Supreme Court overturning Roe v. Wade.

A Kentucky “trigger” law, which effectively bans the procedure in the state unless it is needed to save the patient’s life was blocked after Jefferson Circuit Judge Mitch Perry after he granted a restraining order to both.

“We’re glad the court recognized the devastation happening in Kentucky and decided to block the commonwealth’s cruel abortion bans. Since the Supreme Court overturned Roe last Friday, numerous Kentuckians have been forced to carry pregnancies against their will or flee their home state in search of essential care,” the leaders of Planned Parenthood Federation of America, Planned Parenthood Great Northwest, Hawai’i, Indiana, Kentucky, ACLU, and ACLU of Kentucky said in a statement.

Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron (R) criticized the decision, saying the state would be challenging the decision.

“In the wake of an historic victory for life at the nation’s highest court, today, one judge in Kentucky has, without basis in the Kentucky Constitution, allowed two clinics to resume abortions. We cannot let the same mistake that happened in Roe v. Wade, nearly 50 years ago, to be made again in Kentucky. We will be seeking relief from this order,” he said in a statement.

The development comes following the U.S. High Court’s ruling last week to eliminate the constitutional right to an abortion, leading a patchwork of states to begin banning the medical procedure.

Some state abortion laws in places like Utah and Texas have had to have their enforcement paused amid legal challenges that were filed in the wake of the Supreme Court’s decision.

CaNative
3d ago

I honestly don't care what other women do with their bodies- if they are willing to kill their flesh and blood, they're probably not raising treasures anyhow. But the issue should be with the abortion factory, aka Planned Parenthood. The number of women I know that were PRESSURED to abort, is sickening. And what do they do with those babies???? the truth is shocking

Saphire P.
3d ago

Today is my 61st birthday and I was raised up Christian but outside of that, I'm in health care field since 1986 & I've seen what abortions look like! Babies in jars used as tests for Rodents etc! I have to be graphic so people will know these are human beings and they don't have a Say to live and the Father's needs to have say in this also if they want their babies! It takes 2 to make a baby Not just the female!!

Louise Roys
3d ago

agreed. This causes real hardships, violates religious rights for hundreds of millions of Americans, makes no support provisions for women forced to give unwanted births and even forbids life threatening pregnancies. There is no provisions to help mothers and babies after the child is born. It's not pro life it's pro birth only. Red states have the highest fetal and mother deaths in the country, yet they do nothing to alleviate that. Government needs to stay out of this and quit making religious decisions for women. The decision o woman's health care belongs to the woman, her doctor and her religion. These states need to keep the politics and rosaries off women's ovaries.

