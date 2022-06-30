Joe Rogan Returns To Commentary Booth For UFC 276

The WWE 2K22 roster reveal ahead of its release earlier this year caught some people by surprise -- specifically some people on the roster. Fightful has spoken to several members of the WWE 2K22 roster that have been released along the way since they were scanned in. None of them that we spoke to were informed explicitly ahead of the announcement that they'd be included in the game, but some caught wind of it in the days prior. We've spoken to numerous wrestlers who weren't told outright that they'd be getting paid for it, but to "expect something" later this year.

WWE ・ 1 DAY AGO