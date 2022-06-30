ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Joe Rogan Returns To Commentary Booth For UFC 276

By Evan Wheeler
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The broadcast team of this Saturday night's UFC 276 pay-per-view has been set and will include the return of Joe Rogan. MMA Junkie's Mike Bohn was the first to report the news of Rogan's return to the commentary...

