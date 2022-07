The Detroit Pistons have signed No. 5 overall draft pick Jaden Ivey to a rookie contract. Per team policy, the Pistons did not disclose the terms of the deal. The 20-year-old was one of the most coveted players in the 2022 draft class. He averaged 17.3 points while shooting 35.8 percent from three-point range as a sophomore last season for Purdue, helping to lead the team to a Sweet 16 appearance.

