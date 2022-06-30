ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sports

Holland became a powerhouse under Sarina Wiegman, ending Germany's stranglehold on the Euros and reaching the World Cup final... but with their coach now helping England fulfil their potential, are Mark Parsons' side still contenders?

By Julian Bovill For Mailonline
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 4 days ago

Mark Parsons' Holland side arrive in England ahead of their July 9 opening fixture against Sweden with mountains of expectation behind them.

Going into the 2017 edition of the European Championship, expectation for the Dutch women's team was low. Sarina Wiegman, now in charge of this year's hosts England, had only taken charge six months prior.

Build up to that tournament was iffy, at best. Losing four out of the last five friendlies before Wiegman took over and then losing games to France and Japan in the months immediately prior to the tournament.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2GKVp0_0gQtG95q00
Holland go into the tournament as one of the fancied teams as the holders of the competition
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Eie4s_0gQtG95q00
Mark Parsons has a lot on his plate to ensure his side replicate their performances of 2017-19

The Dutch went on to win that tournament, thriving off their home atmosphere with the likes of Vivianne Miedema and Lieke Martens, who was awarded player of the tournament, thriving.

The team reached the final of the World Cup two years later in France, where they would eventually lose to the USWNT. Despite that defeat, the appearance in the final still signified a remarkable turnaround in the Holland women's team fortunes in a little over two years.

Such performances take the holders into this year's Women's European Championship as one of the favourites, albeit with question marks hanging over them.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2KKZMh_0gQtG95q00
Aniek Nouwen and Sherida Spitse (L to R) are likely to play key roles for Holland this summer

For starters, their head coach has changed. Wiegman left her role last year to take over England allowing the Englishman Parsons to step in.

How they cope, having won one tournament and reached the final of the other in their last two, under the tutelage of Parsons during a major competition is ultimately a question that can only be answered in the coming month.

In the aftermath of his side's 5-1 defeat to England last week, Parsons told the media that England were favourites for the tournament.

‘I think England will be favourites in the Euros with where they are at, the quality of players, the home crowd and the resources the WSL has been putting in,’ he said. ‘With the work the clubs have been doing, when you add that up it’s very hard to see them not as favourites.'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1LpQ72_0gQtG95q00
Vivianne Miedema is the key player for Holland and will have to be on form for Holland to fire
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1wdFFv_0gQtG95q00
For the first time ever, Holland won the UEFA Women's Euro in 2017 under Sarina Wiegman

It was hard not to view these words as a deflection tactic for his team, an attempt to withdraw as much pressure off the shoulders of his players as possible. There is little doubt in the football world that his side have it within them to win the tournament.

In a group containing Portugal, Sweden and Switzerland, only the Swedes should really have the potential to cause the Dutch major issues and as such players should still be fresh heading into the latter stages of the tournament.

Sweden won last year's Olympics, beating a USA team on their way to the Gold medal match who Holland narrowly lost to on penalties in the quarter-finals of the competition. They are likely to be a team that is underestimated by most and the Dutch cannot afford to fall into such a trap.

Having scored 48 goals across their 10 games in qualifying, the Dutch forward line is an area where they hope to hurt teams.

Miedema, the Arsenal star who is widely considered to be one of the best players at the tournament, is a player Holland will look to in key moments.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2q599K_0gQtG95q00
Ecstasy turned to agony as they were beaten 2-0 by the USA in the World Cup final in 2019
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3rBaiK_0gQtG95q00
Vivianne Miedema and Jill Roord celebrate together after the striker became Holland's all-time leading goalscorer

Miedema's goals across the 2017 tournament, when she scored four times, as well as at the 2019 World Cup, when she bagged three goals, were influential for the Dutch.

The forward, who likes to think of herself more as a playmaker, is the all-time leading scorer for the Holland women's national team with 92 goals in 110 games. She is only 25.

Speaking ahead of the tournament, Miedema has said that she hopes this is the tournament that will put the women's game on the map. This includes, she begrudgingly admits, England performing well.

'This summer is probably one of the biggest chances to put women’s football on the map,' she said. 'I hate to say it, but I want to see England do well because it will get people to the stadium, it will make the country itself feel really ali

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2cDa5c_0gQtG95q00
Sarina Wiegman had an enormous impact on the fortunes of the Dutch women's national side

Likely to deploy a 4-3-3 shape, Miedema is likely to be flanked by Jill Roord, who left Arsenal for Wolfsburg last summer and Lieke Martens, the Paris Saint Germain forward who scored a total of five goals across the 2017 Euros and the 2019 World Cup.

Martens returning from injury just in time should provide Holland with the sort of boost that is so invaluable prior to international tournaments.

It is a forward line that boasts Champions League-quality players and will strike fear into any defence.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=07TlZ3_0gQtG95q00
Mark Parsons labelled England favourites for the Euros after they were beaten at Elland Road 

Wiegman installed a mentality of attacking adventurous football into the Dutch team and this is something that has continued. Its midfield is influential in games, looking to control them and ferry the ball forward to ensure the forward line can do the damage.

With versatile players, the formation can change and the likes of Roord can drop back to form a part of the midfield three. However, it is likely Parsons will go with the settled midfield that saw the Dutch through their recent World Cup qualifier against Belarus.

Jackie Groenen, the dynamic Manchester United central midfielder, will be deployed on the right-hand side. She is a veteran of the 2017 and 2019 teams and is a real lieutenant.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2SyPc4_0gQtG95q00
Jackie Groenen is likely to be deployed in midfield and will be expected to provide energy

Alongside her is likely to be Victoria Pelova, a young midfielder who has emerged through the Ajax youth ranks to form a key part of the women's national team. A multi-sport youngster who excelled at chess and skiing, Pelova chose football and it was to the ultimate benefit of her country.

The midfield gap that appeared to emerge in aftermath of 2019 was plugged by a player who was at the tournament but whose role was limited to few games. Expect her to be one of the more inexperienced stars on display to make a splash.

The absence of Danielle Van De Donk for much of the season after she moved to Lyon had many questioning whether she would make the Euros. However, her determination has seen her make the squad and it will be interesting for how long she is deemed fit to play.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4XH9K4_0gQtG95q00
Sarina Wiegman's revolution of Dutch women's football is why the FA have brought her in
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1SaWPi_0gQtG95q00
Holland have received an almighty boost after Lieke Martens won her race to be fit 

Parsons opted for Sherida Spitse from the start against Belarus in the country's World Cup qualifier, but Van De Donk could be expected to fill in at some stage. Like the players in the forward line, she is versatile. It would be some story, the former Arsenal player returning from yet another injury, were she to have a big say on this tournament.

As with qualifying across both men and women's football, for the major nations it is usually a cakewalk. So it proved for Holland.

Across their ten games not only did they score 4.8 goals per game, they only conceded three across the games altogether.

A settled backline is key for any nation heading into a tournament and Holland have that. Three defenders from the 2019 World Cup squad have survived to make it to 2022: Stefanie Van der Gragt, Merel van Dongen and Dominique Janssen.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1xNHRI_0gQtG95q00
Danielle van de Donk is another who is available despite concerns over her fitness

It is like Van der Gragt will start in the centre of defence alongside Chelsea centre-back Aniek Nouwen.

The 23-year-old joined Chelsea last summer and was influential in them retaining their Women's Super League crown. In front of largely-English crowds, she is a player likely to grab plenty of attention.

The fullbacks more or less select themselves with Lynn Wilms and Janssen filling in on the right and left, respectively.

Meanwhile, stalwart goalkeeper Sari Van Veenendaal captains the side.

The Dutch have done well to refresh their side since the successes of 2017 and 2019 while keeping a core group together that has enough where-with-all about it to now how to get the job done at the crucial stages.

As with 2017 and 2019, they appear to have been underestimated by a few which is only likely to spur them on.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0jX5vD_0gQtG95q00
Defender Stefanie van der Gragt will be expected to marshall the defence and aerial threats

Parsons concluded after the England defeat that the defeat was his fault and that he would be taking responsibility.

'I heard outside the individuals and players being a bit negative of themselves and I can’t accept that because the situation and the circumstances were not putting the players in a position to succeed. It was putting them in a very tough place,' he said.

'We wanted to avoid this outcome,' he went on to add. 'Now, we’ve got to face it. And we’ve got a choice.

'We can start pulling away from each other — that just doesn’t exist in this group — or it’s going to pull us tighter. I’d put a lot of money that we’re going to be tighter and stronger from it.'

Having been underestimated before, the Dutch know better than to write themselves off.

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

Putin arrests Olympic 'traitor': Moment Russian ice hockey star Ivan Fedotov is forcibly enlisted in the army and dragged off to fight in Ukraine after signing $1m deal with US NHL team the Philadelphia Flyers

A Russian ice hockey star who signed a million-dollar contract with an American team was rounded up by Russian plain-clothes policemen and taken to an army enlistment office yesterday before he's expected to be sent to fight in Ukraine. Olympian Ivan Fedotov, 25, was reportedly rushed into Putin's army after...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Daily Mail

Wimbledon chiefs appeal $1m fine handed to British tennis from the WTA over the ban of Russian and Belarusian players as they 'stand by their decision' and insist they are 'deeply disappointed'

Wimbledon organisers have appealed against a fine from the WTA for banning Russian and Belarusian players from this year's Championships. It had been reported the WTA fined the Lawn Tennis Association (LTA) and the All England Lawn Tennis Club (AELTC) for excluding Russian and Belarusian players from warm-up competitions in Eastbourne, Nottingham and Birmingham this summer.
TENNIS
Daily Mail

Another one! Barcelona announce their second signing of the day as they finally confirm ex-Chelsea defender Andreas Christensen follows Franck Kessie to the Nou Camp... and Danish defender signs on with massive £430MILLION release clause

Barcelona have confirmed their second signing of the day, with Andreas Christensen announced just hours after Franck Kessie's arrival. The Danish defender left Chelsea when his contract expired this summer and therefore joins the Spanish giants on a free transfer. Christensen has joined LaLiga side Barcelona on a four-year contract,...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

Eriksen has agreed to join, Malacia's at Carrington, Martinez wants the move and De Jong looks imminent... Man United FINALLY get down to business (but Ronaldo's AGAIN hogging the headlines!)

What a difference a week can make. It had been rather quiet on the transfer front at Manchester United until the Old Trafford machine belatedly kicked into gear last week. As all of their rivals around them have strengthened with statement signings, United were in serious danger of falling even further behind - not exactly the start new manager Erik ten Hag would have wanted.
PREMIER LEAGUE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Vivianne Miedema
Person
Lieke Martens
Person
Mark Parsons
Person
Sarina Wiegman
The Guardian

Where bat meets Galle: why cricket is the least of Sri Lanka’s tests

Watching cricket at Galle, you are joined by the Indian Ocean on either side. Off the southern curve of the teardrop shape of Sri Lanka, a short promontory juts into the sea. Most of it is taken up by Galle Fort, vast in bulk and rising from level ground in an imposing apparition of stone. From Portuguese to Dutch to British to its modern Sri Lankan tourism incarnation, its eras reveal themselves in patches like different coats of varnish wearing through. People shelter from the rain under its central archway. A bird flies like an arrow into a tiny hole worn high in the rock. On a patch of grass below, lush with rainfall, 60 kids armed with cricket bats practice pull shots and drives in a soundless ballet.
WORLD
Daily Mail

Paulo Dybala and Paul Pogba work out together in Miami as free agent duo continue search for new clubs - as Man United 'make contact with the Argentine's agent but face competition from Tottenham, Napoli and Inter Milan'

Free agents Paulo Dybala and Paul Pogba were reunited once more on Sunday as they enjoyed a workout together as they look to resolve their futures. The duo remain without clubs after Dybala was released by Juventus and Pogba's contract at Manchester United expired. Despite their situations, the duo demonstrated...
SOCCER
Daily Mail

Ashley Young signs a new one-year contract extension at Aston Villa with Steven Gerrard keen to hold onto his experience... while Trezeguet seals his £4.5m move to Trabzonspor

Ashley Young has signed a new one-year deal with Aston Villa after out-of-favour winger Trezeguet completed his move to Turkish champions Trabzonspor. Young rejoined Villa last summer after being released by Inter Milan and though Steven Gerrard was not in charge at the time, the Villa boss remains keen to keep his former England team-mate as part of the squad.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

Excavating Arthur's Stone: Archaeologists carry out first dig at a 5,000-year-old tomb in Herefordshire where the legendary King Arthur is said to have defeated a GIANT

Archaeologists have started to excavate King Arthur's stone, a tomb in Herefordshire where the legendary King Arthur is said to have defeated a giant. The tomb, which dates somewhere between 3,700 BC and 2,700 BC, is situated on a hilltop outside the village of Dorstone in Herefordshire's Golden Valley. It...
SCIENCE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#England#Dutch#Uswnt
Daily Mail

Martina Navratilova 'gutted' to miss out on Wimbledon's Centre Court centenary celebrations after nine-time singles champion tests positive for Covid THIS morning

Tennis legend and nine-time Wimbledon singles champion Martina Navratilova has said she is 'gutted' to have missed out on attending the 100th anniversary of SW19's Centre Court this afternoon after testing positive for coronavirus. Navratilova only tested positive for the virus this morning ahead of the long-awaited celebrations at lunchtime,...
TENNIS
Daily Mail

AFC Wimbledon announce the signing of defender Chris Gunter after his Charlton contract expired, with the Welshman reuniting with former Addicks boss Johnnie Jackson

Wales defender Chris Gunter has signed a one-year contract at AFC Wimbledon that should secure his place at the World Cup later this year. Gunter, Wales' most capped men's team player with 109 appearances, left Charlton at the end of last season. The 32-year-old, who has also played for Cardiff,...
PREMIER LEAGUE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Europe
Country
Portugal
NewsBreak
Sports
Country
France
Country
Sweden
Country
Japan
Country
Germany
Country
Switzerland
Country
Netherlands
NewsBreak
Chelsea F.C.
Daily Mail

Preston North End complete the signing of Liverpool's youngest ever goalscorer Ben Woodburn following his release from Jurgen Klopp's side this summer

Liverpool's youngest ever goalscorer Ben Woodburn has signed for Preston North End. Woodburn was training with North End in a bid to secure his future after being released by Jurgen Klopp. The 22-year-old had agreed to a two-week trial with the Championship club in order to maintain his fitness and...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

Simona Halep cruises through to the Wimbledon quarter-finals after victory over Paula Badosa in straight sets... as 2019 champion beats a top-five player on grass for the first time in her career

Simona Halep has booked her place in the quarter-final of Wimbledon after beating Paula Badosa on Centre Court on Monday afternoon. The former Wimbledon champion won 6-1 6-2 to see off the No. 4 seed in a dazzling performance that followed up her stunning 67-minute demolition of Magdalena Frech on Saturday.
TENNIS
Daily Mail

Chelsea ARE 'weighing up a shock move for Cristiano Ronaldo' after he told Man United he wants to leave this summer, with new owner Todd Boehly 'intrigued by the idea of signing the Portugal star after further talks with his agent'

Chelsea are considering a move for Cristiano Ronaldo amid his uncertain future at Manchester United, according to reports. The 37-year-old stunned United last week when he told the club he wishes to leave if they receive a suitable offer for him this summer amid his concerns that the Red Devils are not moving forward quickly enough.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

Marathon man! Cristian Garin produces the match of his life as he roars back from two sets down to defeat Aussie favourite Alex De Minaur in FIVE-HOUR epic, booking Wimbledon quarter-final spot

Cristian Garin produced the greatest match of his career to come back from two sets down to knock off Australia's Alex De Minaur at Wimbledon. Garin, world No 43, was quickly down two sets to love but he dug in across five brutal hours of play to emerge 2-6, 5-7, 7-6, 6-4, 7-6 winner on Court Two, becoming only the fourth Chilean man to reach the Wimbledon quarter-finals.
TENNIS
Daily Mail

Everton legend Duncan Ferguson leaves position as first-team coach to pursue managerial ambitions as he admits: 'I need to take that next step in my career'

Duncan Ferguson has left Everton to pursue his managerial ambitions, the Premier League club have announced. The former Toffees captain leaves Goodison Park after serving on the backroom staff to a succession of managers. The Scot also had two spells as caretaker boss. Ferguson told evertontv: 'It's been a massive...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

Nick Kyrgios reaches his second Wimbledon quarter-final - EIGHT YEARS on from his first - as he comes from a set down to beat Brandon Nakashima, after overcoming an injury scare early on

Nick Kyrgios battled past Brandon Nakashima and into the quarter-finals of a grand slam for the first time in seven years but struggled with a shoulder problem that could jeopardise his chances of going further. After the drama and recriminations of his clash with Stefanos Tsitsipas, this was a much...
TENNIS
Daily Mail

Manchester City owners complete £11.2m takeover of Palermo as the City Football Group adds an ELEVENTH club to its rich worldwide portfolio and plans to resurrect the once-bankrupt side back to Serie A

Manchester City's owners have added Italian outfit Palermo to their extensive network of clubs. The City Football Group announced on Monday they had acquired a majority stake in the Sicilian side, who won promotion to Serie B last season. Palermo become the 11th club fully inaugurated under the CFG banner...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

Daily Mail

460K+
Followers
44K+
Post
182M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, celebrity photos, viral videos, science & tech news, and top stories from MailOnline and the Daily Mail newspaper.

 https://www.dailymail.co.uk

Comments / 0

Community Policy