Muhammad Ali's iconic red robe worn ahead of 'fight of the century' bout against rival Joe Frazier is set to be sold at auction for £800,000

By Dan Ripley for MailOnline
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 4 days ago

The iconic red robe worn by Muhammad Ali ahead of a bout against Joe Frazier known as the 'fight of the century' is poised to be sold for £800,000.

The legendary American boxer walked towards the ring wearing the gown ahead of the 1971 bout held in Madison Square Garden, New York.

The garment is a crimson red colour with white trim and also features the heavyweight great's name on the reverse.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1tYG3r_0gQtG8D700
Muhammad Ali's iconic red robe is set to be sold at an upcoming auction for around £800,000
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=37ul3t_0gQtG8D700
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=15rdMR_0gQtG8D700
Ali wore the robe ahead of his 1971 fight against rival Joe Frazier in New York

Around 300million reportedly watched the fight that was so eagerly anticipated it was reported that not even musician Frank Sinatra could grab tickets for the event - having to watch the action as a ringside photographer.

Frazier came out on top in the fight winning by a unanimous decision after 15 rounds of two of the greatest fighters from the era going punch for punch.

The two would face off again three years later in Super Fight II where Ali got his revenge, while the trilogy bout would also go the way of Ali a year later in another famous bout known as the Thrilla in Manila.

Ali was previously known as Cassisus Clay but changed his name after converting his religion to Islam in 1964.

A velvet prayer cap he wore at a mosque before the third fight is also expected to be sold for around £800,000.

Both the cap and the robe are among Ali items that have been collected by US businessman Troy Kinunen, who is now keen to sell.

The auction is set to take place in Dallas, Texas on July 21.

Ali's legacy saw him go down as one of boxing's greatest superstars and he passed away in 2016 aged 74 having spent many years battling Parkinson's disease.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1dxqyB_0gQtG8D700
Ali (left) lost the first bout in Madison Square Garden, but would go on to win the trilogy 

