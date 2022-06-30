ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lincoln, NE

Day after sentencing, Fortenberry files notice of appeal

North Platte Post
North Platte Post
 4 days ago
LINCOLN — One day after being sentenced to probation for lying to federal agents, former U.S. Rep. Jeff Fortenberry on Wednesday followed through with his pledge to appeal his conviction. His legal representatives, including a new specialist in such appeals, also said they expect to file a complaint...

North Platte, NE
North Platte, Neb., News, Opinion, Video, Sports, Entertainment, Obituaries, Weather, Cancellations.

