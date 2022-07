Chelsea are considering a move for Cristiano Ronaldo, but it remains to be seen whether Thomas Tuchel is sold on the idea of trying to sign the Manchester United forward. Ronaldo wants to leave United because of what he perceives as a lack of ambition in their summer transfer dealings and his agent, Jorge Mendes, offered the 37-year-old to Chelsea’s co-owner Todd Boehly last month. Boehly is understood to be intrigued about the idea of signing the Portugal international and the American has since held further talks with Mendes.

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 17 MINUTES AGO