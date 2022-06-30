ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Midland, MI

Two-vehicle crash kills Midland motorcyclist

By Tereasa Nims
Huron Daily Tribune
 3 days ago

LEE TOWNSHIP — Michigan State Police troopers are investigating a two-vehicle crash Tuesday that killed a 52-year-old Midland motorcyclist. Gerald A. Sian, 52, of Midland, died while riding...

9&10 News

Four People Injured in Roscommon County Car Crash

Four people were taken to the hospital Thursday night after a two-car crash on North Harrison Road in Roscommon County, according to Michigan State Police. A 2011 GMC Sierra was traveling north on North Harrison Road when it crashed into a 2020 Ford Edge, which was pulling a trailer with a jet ski, that did not stop at the intersection on County Road 104, MSP stated in a release Friday.
ROSCOMMON COUNTY, MI
WNEM

4 people hospitalized in Roscommon Co. crash

LYON TWP., Mich. (WNEM) - Four people were hospitalized following a two-vehicle crash in Roscommon County. At 6:30 p.m. on Thursday, June 30, Michigan State Police troopers responded to the crash on N. Old 27 Highway near County Road in Lyon Township. A 2011 GMC Sierra was heading north on...
ROSCOMMON COUNTY, MI
nbc25news.com

Motorcyclist dead after crash in Midland County

MIDLAND COUNTY, Mich. - A Midland man is dead after a crash on Tuesday afternoon on Meridian Rd. MSP Troopers responded to a crash on Meridian Rd. near Young Rd. around 5:40 p.m. on Tuesday. Investigators say 52-year-old Gerald Sian collided with a truck on his motorcycle. He died from...
MIDLAND COUNTY, MI
wbrn.com

Three injured in two car accident

Three people are recovering following a car crash in Mecosta County. It happened Thursday afternoon on 120th Ave. near 13 Mile Rd in Martiny Twp. Deputies say 29 -year old man from Oakwood, GA was traveling east on 13 Mile and failed to yield a stop sign causing a collision with a with a car traveling south on 120th Ave driven by a 57 year old Remus man.
MECOSTA COUNTY, MI
The Flint Journal

Man, woman injured in Flint shooting

FLINT, MI -- A shooting outside a Flint home left two people seriously injured Saturday morning, police said. The shooting took place just before 5 a.m. July 2 outside of a residence in the 2700 block of Sloan Street in Flint, according to the Flint Police Department. At the scene,...
FLINT, MI
Huron Daily Tribune

Camp 911 scheduled for July 27 at Big Rapids DPS

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. MECOSTA, OSCEOLA, LAKE COUNTIES — The 2022 Camp 911, hosted by the Retired Senior Volunteer Program is scheduled to take place from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. July 27 at the Big Rapids Department of Public Safety building, 435 N. Michigan Ave., Big Rapids.
BIG RAPIDS, MI
wsgw.com

Fatal Industrial Accident in Huron County Under Investigation

This is an emergency scene including both a fire engine and an ambulance. The Michigan Occupational Safety and Health Administration (MIOSHA) is investigating an incident at Blue Diamond Steel Casting in Pigeon on Friday, June 24, which resulted in the death of an employee. Huron County Sheriff Kelly Hanson said...
HURON COUNTY, MI
WNEM

3 suspects arrested after abandoned house fire in Flint

FLINT, Mich. (WNEM) - Three suspects have been taken into custody after an abandoned house in Flint caught fire. Crews were sent to the 1500 block of Mackin Road just before 1 p.m. on Friday, July 1. The home that caught fire appears to be abandoned, according to the Flint...
FLINT, MI
WILX-TV

BREAKING: Lansing police investigating two overnight homicides

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Lansing police are investigating two overnight homicides. The first homicide occurred at 3 a.m. Sunday on the 300 block of City Market Drive in Lansing. Lansing Police officers were dispatched to that area for a reported shooting. Officers arrived and found a 42-year-old male victim with an apparent gunshot wound. The man was pronounced deceased at the scene. While officers were on scene, two additional subjects with apparent gunshot wounds were reported at a local hospital. The second victim, a 37-year-old female, suffered multiple apparent gunshot wounds but is listed in stable condition and is expected to survive. A third subject, a 41-year-old male, also arrived at a local hospital with multiple apparent gunshot wounds. He is listed in stable condition and is also expected to survive. Police do not yet know all the details surrounding the incident however it is believed the victims were not random targets based on preliminary information which suggests an altercation took place prior to the shooting. A suspect has been identified and is currently detained.
LANSING, MI
wilcoxnewspapers.com

Drunk crashes through barricades in downtown Clare

An inebriated Cincinnati man crashed his northbound Denali into a 2,500-pound cement barricade blocking the downtown Clare area around 4:35 a.m. Saturday and pushed the barricade about a block through signs rerouting traffic, tents and other things set up for Summerfest. Joseph E. Evers, who was not injured, was arrested...
CLARE, MI
MLive

Saginaw County toddler dies week after falling into pool

ZILWAUKEE, MI — A toddler has died a week after falling into a Zilwaukee pool. Police and medical personnel responded to a Zilwaukee house about 5:40 p.m. on June 15 for a near-drowning after 2-year-old McKenna S. Snyder fell into a pool. They performed immediate medical services at the scene before McKenna was taken to a local hospital.
SAGINAW COUNTY, MI

