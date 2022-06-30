Two-vehicle crash kills Midland motorcyclist

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Lansing police are investigating two overnight homicides. The first homicide occurred at 3 a.m. Sunday on the 300 block of City Market Drive in Lansing. Lansing Police officers were dispatched to that area for a reported shooting. Officers arrived and found a 42-year-old male victim with an apparent gunshot wound. The man was pronounced deceased at the scene. While officers were on scene, two additional subjects with apparent gunshot wounds were reported at a local hospital. The second victim, a 37-year-old female, suffered multiple apparent gunshot wounds but is listed in stable condition and is expected to survive. A third subject, a 41-year-old male, also arrived at a local hospital with multiple apparent gunshot wounds. He is listed in stable condition and is also expected to survive. Police do not yet know all the details surrounding the incident however it is believed the victims were not random targets based on preliminary information which suggests an altercation took place prior to the shooting. A suspect has been identified and is currently detained.

LANSING, MI ・ 1 DAY AGO