The City of San Marcos is accepting donations of new fans to help members of the community who do not have air conditioning. The city, partnering with Community Action Inc. of Central Texas and the Salvation Army, is asking for donations of new 12-inch or larger multi-purpose pedestal fans and 20-inch box fans. Those who wish to donate cash or checks can also do so.

SAN MARCOS, TX ・ 14 HOURS AGO