LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -Lincoln Police responded to a motorcycle vs. vehicle crash on Saturday at around 10:15 p.m. According to LPD, a vehicle was travelling northbound on 27th Street when it attempted to turn left onto Vine Street. When the vehicle turned, a southbound motorcycle struck the car and ejected both the occupants. The driver of the motorcycle landed on the car and traveled with the vehicle about half a block.

LINCOLN, NE ・ 1 DAY AGO