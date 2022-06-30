ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sevierville, TN

Police investigating ‘apparent’ homicide in Sevierville neighborhood

By Melanie Vásquez Russell
WJHL
WJHL
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=22DKb1_0gQtDygv00

SEVIERVILLE, Tenn. ( WATE ) — Authorities are investigating what a city spokesperson says is “an apparent homicide” in a Sevierville neighborhood on Thursday. The identity of the woman is being withheld pending notification of the family.

Police officers are canvassing the area for more information.

According to the City of Sevierville, dispatch received a call around 2:20 a.m. for a report of a gunshot in the area of Grassy Meadows Lane. Officers responded to the neighborhood and interviewed at least two people but found nothing and left around 3:15 a.m.

Later Thursday morning, around 8 a.m., dispatch received a call from a co-worker of the victim who reported that they went to her home after she didn’t show up to work; they were unable to make contact with anyone and when officers responded, they found the woman’s body inside the residence.

Former federal attorney’s lawsuit: JC police chief fired her after she pressed for rape investigations

The city says there were also several children and an adult inside the home when officers responded, but none of them are considered to be suspects at this time. No other injuries were reported.

The city also said that Sevierville Police officers are going door-to-door, in the neighborhood, in an effort to interview local residents while detectives are processing the scene and conducting interviews.

The investigation is in the early stages and additional information will be released as it becomes available.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJHL | Tri-Cities News & Weather.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WATE

11-year-old helps Rockwood police find stolen bikes

ROCKWOOD, Tenn. (WATE) — Thousands of bikes are stolen each year across the country, but for an 11-year-old out of Roane County, he did not lose hope after having two bikes stolen in less than a week span, but when it all first happened, Jax Bagnell was taken aback after his discovery in his yard.
ROCKWOOD, TN
WATE

Knoxville Cold Cases: 17 Knoxville women murdered since 2004

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Knoxville Police Department (KPD) provided information on the unsolved murder cases within the community. Knoxville police has reported 17 unsolved cases since 2004. All investigations are still ongoing, according to KPD. 2021. Janaria Muhammad: The Austin-East Magnet High School student was found laying behind a...
KNOXVILLE, TN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Tennessee Crime & Safety
City
Sevierville, TN
City
Bristol, TN
Sevierville, TN
Crime & Safety
WBIR

KPD warning about spree of car thefts in Knoxville

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The Knoxville Police Department is warning people to lock their vehicles when parked to stay safe during a spree of car thefts in the city. Police said in the past 10 days, five cars were reported stolen from Meads and Fort Dickerson Quarries. "Each of those...
KNOXVILLE, TN
WBIR

CCSO: Two women arrested for buying drugs, trying to deliver them to inmates in jail

CAMPBELL COUNTY, Tenn. — The Campbell County Sheriff's Office said they arrested two women after learning that they were trying to deliver drugs to inmates. They said deputies were listening in on a call coming from the jail and found out that an inmate was working with Cynthia Allen and Connie Swangin to buy drugs and smuggle them into the Campbell County Jail. Deputies said they learned the purchase would happen at a Jacksboro gas station.
CAMPBELL COUNTY, TN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Violent Crime
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
FDA
NewsBreak
Supreme Court
WJHL

FBI Knoxville seeing increase in schemes targeting children

(WJHL) – The FBI Knoxville Field Office is warning the public about a rise in incidents involving sextortion of young children. According to the release, a recent scheme involves predators posing as a young girl to convince a young boy – usually 14 to 17 years old – to engage in explicit activities by photo […]
KNOXVILLE, TN
webcenterfairbanks.com

Couple sues Dollywood Splash Country after injury, documents say

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT/Gray News) - A couple is suing the Dollywood company after a woman was injured on the Mountain Scream waterslide at Splash Country, court documents obtained by WVLT said. According to the documents, Monica Jemison got stuck on the waterslide after flipping onto her stomach and lodging her...
KNOXVILLE, TN
WJHL

Washington Co. crash injures 1, leads to charges

LIMESTONE, Tenn. (WJHL) — A crash on 11-E southbound injured a Mosheim man at 8 a.m. Thursday, according to a preliminary report from the Tennessee Highway Patrol (THP). Investigators determined that the man, identified as 23-year-old Mitchell Edmondson, had been traveling in a Subaru Legacy in the passing lane as a Kenworth tractor-trailer was entering […]
MOSHEIM, TN
wvlt.tv

Dog Tethering Ordinance Follow-Up

Officials with the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation issued a Silver Alert for a missing man from Johnson City. Airport Roade helps a community in Roane County get to Rockwood in nearly ten minutes. It has been closed for nearly three months and now the community is working to get it fixed for safety and convenience.
JOHNSON CITY, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Sundown on Depot car show raises $13,000 for Holston Home

GREENEVILLE — The seventh annual Sundown on Depot car show returned to historic downtown Greeneville on May 21 in conjunction with the Greeneville Iris Festival. The show was impressive with more than 600 vehicles — street rods, muscle cars, trucks, low-riders and custom bikes — lining Main Street from the City Garage Car Museum at W McKee Street to Walters State Niswonger Campus at Spencer Street.
GREENEVILLE, TN
WJHL

WJHL

30K+
Followers
9K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

https://www.wjhl.com/ is your trusted source for local news in and around the Tri-Cities region!

 https://www.wjhl.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy