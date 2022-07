WASHINGTON (TCD) -- A 45-year-old man was fatally shot over the weekend after clippings from a recent landscaping job allegedly got on a man’s car. On Saturday, June 25, the Metropolitan Police Department in Washington, D.C., tweeted there was a shooting investigation on the 1700 block of West Virginia Avenue NE. The tweet said to look out for a Black male with blue or green eyes wearing a light shirt who headed southbound on West Virginia Avenue on a green scooter.

WASHINGTON, DC ・ 2 DAYS AGO