Margot Robbie’s Mom, Sarie Kessler: Everything To Know

By James Crowley
HollywoodLife
HollywoodLife
 3 days ago
Image Credit: Evan Agostini/Invision/AP/Shutterstock

Margot Robbie is one of the most beloved actresses working in Hollywood today. After beginning her career in her home country of Australia, she became an international star in 2013 when she acted alongside other A-listers like Leonardo DiCaprio and Jonah Hill in The Wolf Of Wall Street. Since then, she’s gone on to a number of huge projects, including her upcoming role as Barbie in the film based on the doll. Through it all, Margot, 31, has had the support of her mom Sarie Kessler. Find out everything you need to know about the actress’s mother here!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4KrqJs_0gQtD5fZ00
Margot smiles with her mom on the red carpet for the 2018 ‘Vanity Fair’ Oscars Party. (Evan Agostini/Invision/AP/Shutterstock)

Sarie is a physiotherapist

While Margot was growing up, Sarie was a working physiotherapist (i.e. a medical professional who provides physical therapy). While Margot was growing up, her mom’s practice focused primarily on helping the elderly, but as the Suicide Squad star was rising to fame, she changed her focus to helping disabled children, according to a 2016 profile in Harper’s Bazaar.

She has 3 kids besides Margot

Margot is the second youngest of four kids. Besides Margot, Sarie has two sons and a daughter. While Margot’s older siblings Anya and Lachlan are relatively private, her younger brother Cameron, 27, is also an actor himself, and he’s appeared in a few productions, including the 2016 film People You May Know, per IMDb. Lachlan also works in movies and TV, but as a stunt performer. He’s worked on major movies like Aquaman and Alien: Covenant, and he even worked alongside his sister in Birds of Prey, per IMDb.

She raised Margot and her kids as a single mom

When Margot was five-years-old, Sarie split up from her dad Doug Robbie, who was a farm owner and sugarcane tycoon. While raising four kids on your own is difficult, Margot has shown that she really appreciates all her mother did for them growing up. “She was a single mother raising my brothers and my sister and I by herself and we didn’t make life easy for her. We were always fighting and my mum had to be a very strong woman to hold things together,” she said in a 2017 interview with The Resident.

Margot hasn’t spoken much about her dad, but she has made it clear that her parents broke up, and her relationship with her dad is very limited. “Just because it’s hard to briefly mention without it sounding like ‘My dad’s awful and…’ That whole thing. But yes, Mum and Dad split up,” she told Vogue in 2019. The Mary Queen of Scots star also said she’s “not like him at all” in the previously mentioned Harper’s Bazaar profile.

Margot has brought her mom to red carpet events

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=06a5Yz_0gQtD5fZ00
Margot holds her mom’s hand on the red carpet for the Academy Awards. (Ace Pictures/Shutterstock)

As she's gotten

more successful, Margot has shown her mama lots of love! Sarie was the actress's date to the 2018 Academy Awards, where Margot looked overjoyed to get to spend the special evening with her mom. As she's gotten more successful, Margot has done everything she can for her mom, after she's done a great job of raising her. She even paid off Sarie's mortgage as a present for her 60th birthday.

Sarie supported Margot early in her acting career

Sarie reflected on when she first found out that her daughter wanted to pursue acting in a 2019 interview with Vogue. The mother-daughter duo sat down for a chat with each other for the magazine, and Margot revealed that she kept a record of everything that she owed her mom, and her early acting paychecks went to pay her back. Even though Sarie said she was “stunned” at first, she’s grown to really appreciate everything her daughter does. “You think about things a lot, too. I really admired the way you set about deciding how your future was going to unfold,” she said. “I’m just absolutely so happy for you that you’re in a situation where you love what you do and you have the independence to do what you do because you guys started up your own company.

HollywoodLife

HollywoodLife

