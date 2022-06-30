ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kentucky court temporarily blocks ban on abortion

By Braxton Caudill
 3 days ago

LOUISVILLE, Ky. ( FOX 56 ) — A Kentucky court has temporarily blocked the abortion ban, making the act legal once again in the state.

The court ruling granted a restraining order against the abortion ban. The order was requested by the American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU), ALCU of Kentucky, and Planned Parenthood Great Northwest, Hawai‘i, Alaska, Indiana, and Kentucky.

The lawsuit alleges that the Kentucky abortion ban, triggered by the U.S. Supreme Court’s overruling of Roe v. Wade, violates a woman’s bodily autonomy and rights to privacy.

In response to the granting of the restraining order, Planned Parenthood Federation of America, Planned Parenthood Great Northwest, Hawai’i, Indiana, Kentucky, ACLU, and ACLU of Kentucky released the following statement:

“We’re glad the court recognized the devastation happening in Kentucky and decided to block the commonwealth’s cruel abortion bans. Since the Supreme Court overturned Roe last Friday, numerous Kentuckians have been forced to carry pregnancies against their will or flee their home state in search of essential care. Despite this victory, we know this fight is far from over — especially with politicians like Attorney General Daniel Cameron doing everything they can to score political points at the expense of Kentuckians’ wellbeing. We won’t stop fighting for people’s ability to access the essential abortion care they need in Kentucky. The government should never have the authority to force a person to remain pregnant against their will.”

Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron did not share the same opinion in regards to the passing of the restraining order. He released the following statement:

“In the wake of an historic victory for life at the nation’s highest court, today, one judge in Kentucky has, without basis in the Kentucky Constitution, allowed two clinics to resume abortions. We cannot let the same mistake that happened in Roe v. Wade, nearly 50 years ago, to be made again in Kentucky. We will be seeking relief from this order.”

Judges have also granted similar blocks against the abortion ban in Utah, Texas, and Louisiana.

IN THIS ARTICLE
