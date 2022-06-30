ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
POTUS

Biden: War ‘will not end with a Russian defeat of Ukraine in Ukraine’

By Quint Forgey
 3 days ago
President Joe Biden speaks during a news conference on the final day of the NATO summit in Madrid, Thursday, June 30, 2022. | Susan Walsh/AP Photo

President Joe Biden on Thursday vowed that Russian President Vladimir Putin’s invasion of Ukraine “will not end with a Russian defeat of Ukraine in Ukraine.”

The president’s pledge came during a news conference at the conclusion of the NATO summit in Madrid — where Biden sought to rally Western allies to prolong their support for Ukraine, and where Finland and Sweden signed an agreement with Turkey that paved the way for the two Nordic nations to join the mutual-defense military bloc.

“Putin thought he could break the transatlantic alliance,” Biden told reporters. “He tried to weaken us. He expected our resolve to fracture. But he’s getting exactly what he did not want. He wanted the Finland-ization of NATO. He got the NATO-ization of Finland.”

“We are going to stick with Ukraine, and all of the alliance is going to stick with Ukraine as long as it takes to, in fact, make sure that they are not defeated,” Biden said.

Reiterating his commitment, Biden said American drivers would be forced to bear the costs of increased gasoline prices brought on by Russia’s invasion for “as long as it takes.” Russia, he added “cannot, in fact, defeat Ukraine and move beyond Ukraine. This is a critical, critical position for the world.”

Jan 6th Clown Show
3d ago

Trump plan to end the Ukraine War: 1) End Biden Administration war on oil 2) fast track oil and fracking leases 3) Approval of Keystone Pipeline Goal? Bring the price of oil back down to $50 a barrel. Why? Russia is making billions selling oil at $100 a barrel enough to finance the Ukraine Invasion. End the funding you end the war. Side benefits? Cheaper gas, inflation back down to 2% from Biden's 9%.

Reply(72)
153
HornDog
3d ago

We wouldn' t be in this situation if Trump was president. You may not like him personally but he was very strong pushing his point of view and making sure leaders of other countries knew exactly what he expected from them and if they didn't comply, what the consequences of their in inaction would be

Reply(36)
134
Guest
3d ago

~ The prolongation of the Russia-Ukraine war will only end up with the US paying the blunt of the cost, by it's citizens. As we have already been paying.Europe just throws in mineal scraps to fill in the gaps.

Reply(15)
77
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Vladimir Putin
