Having any of these long COVID risk factors as described by a new study published today by the UK and Swedish scientists in Nature Communications. Long COVID, also known as post-acute COVID syndrome, is typically described as having one or more COVID-19 symptoms four weeks after infection. Although the illness has received a lot of media attention, its occurrence and risk factors remain poorly understood. This is partly because the symptoms that are used to describe chronic COVID vary frequently across studies, which are commonly based on small samples and might not be generalizable to the general population.

PUBLIC HEALTH ・ 6 DAYS AGO