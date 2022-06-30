ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Austin, TX

Caught on Camera: Downtown Austin grocery store employee punched in face

By Brianna Hollis
KLST/KSAN
KLST/KSAN
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0FBFme_0gQtAZvV00

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Craig Staley, owner of Royal Blue Grocery, has a stack of surveillance footage capturing crime at his downtown stores.

One video from earlier this month shows a man assaulting an employee.

“He punched him in the face,” Staley said. “Huge black eye. And we lost him as an employee. He was a great employee, had been with us a number of years.”

Burglary call leads to human smuggling arrest in Round Rock, affidavit says
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3gLNc4_0gQtAZvV00
A surveillance image moments before a store manager was punched in the face.

Staley says police had previously cited the suspect for criminal trespassing, and the manager – who quit after this encounter – asked the man to leave. Jail records show the suspect in this case was arrested for assault.

Now, Staley says, the store can’t stay open on weekends because he doesn’t have enough staff.

Staley says this is just one of the problems employees at his six Downtown Austin locations face.

“People will just crack open a beer and drink it right in front of us,” he said.

Another surveillance video he showed KXAN showed a man stealing tips off the counter.

While Staley says he’s – of course – the most concerned about people attacking his staff, crimes that cost his business money are spiking.

“Really stuck when it comes to dealing with these folks,” he said. “There’s no point calling 911. They’re not going to get there in time.”

We’ve been asking the Austin Police Department about crimes like these – both at Royal Blue Grocery and other locations – since last Thursday, but still have not heard back. We’re hoping to speak with officers about what they recommend store owners like Staley do to protect their businesses.

In previous reports, APD has mentioned staffing struggles as a major obstacle when it comes to proactive patrols and response times. Staley said he hopes a stronger presence downtown is part of a long-term plan.

In October, APD asked the public to start calling 311 instead of 911 for non-emergencies and crimes that are no longer in progress.

“It’s a problem that’s getting worse right now and not better,” Staley said.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to ConchoValleyHomepage.com.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KXAN

One dead in overnight shooting near APD HQ

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Austin Police detectives are investigating after officers found a man shot to death late Sunday night near Austin Police headquarters downtown. Police say the man called 911 around 10:20 p.m. on North Interstate 35 near 9th Street to say he needed help as soon as possible. The call then disconnected.
AUSTIN, TX
fox7austin.com

Austin police looking for missing adult

AUSTIN, Texas - The Austin Police Department is asking for the public's help in locating a missing adult. APD says that Keaton Long was last heard from around 11:30 p.m. July 2 and was reported missing about half an hour later. He has not contacted family since, and they are concerned about his wellbeing.
AUSTIN, TX
CBS Austin

Man shot in N Austin, APD searching for suspect

The Austin Police Department said a man was shot at a north Austin bus stop Saturday evening. Officers responded to the scene near West Elliott Street and Georgian Drive at 7:38 p.m. They found a man who said he had been shot as he got off the bus. Officers applied...
AUSTIN, TX
News Channel 25

Hit-and-run in Austin leaves one dead: Police

AUSTIN, Texas — The Austin Police Department is seeking answers after a car accident that left one dead. On Monday around 11:45 p.m. on the 8100 block of south IH-35 SVRD northbound, a silver vehicle struck a white male pedestrian. Police said the suspected vehicle fled the scene after...
AUSTIN, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Austin, TX
Crime & Safety
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
City
Austin, TX
News Channel 25

Texas police mourn fallen officer killed in crash

AUSTIN, Texas — Austin police announced the passing of a Poteet police officer who died from his injuries from an early morning crash in North Austin. Around 2:10 a.m. on Wednesday, Austin officers responded to an emergency call about a crash between a vehicle and a pedestrian. 35-year-old Officer Jeffrey Richardson was off-duty with the Poteet Police Department when 26-year-old Lindsay Smith, the driver of the vehicle, struck him, according to investigators.
AUSTIN, TX
fox7austin.com

Man shot in downtown Austin, found in North Austin

AUSTIN, Texas - A man is in the hospital after a shooting in downtown Austin overnight and police are wondering why he was found in North Austin. Austin police got a call shortly before 2 a.m. on 6th Street near Sabine Street. Callers told police the victim was shot in the torso.
AUSTIN, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Caught On Camera#Royal Blue Grocery#Kxan
KVUE

2 crime scenes connected to 1 shooting early Friday morning

AUSTIN, Texas — Officers with the Austin Police Department responded to two crime scenes connected to one shooting early Friday morning. Police said a man was shot on Sixth Street near Sabine Street just before 2 a.m. Friday. But he wasn't found in Downtown Austin – he was found miles away, near West Parmer Lane.
AUSTIN, TX
KVUE

3 dogs found dead after North Austin house fire

AUSTIN, Texas — Three dogs were found dead after a North Austin house fire on Friday. The Austin Fire Department first reported the fire around 1:30 p.m. on the 10300 block of Quail Ridge Drive. When firefighters arrived, they said the fire was heavily involved at the residence. The...
AUSTIN, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Austin Chronicle

Decruiting APD Artists/Activists Imagine a World Without Police, One Cop at a Time

Andie Flores was sitting in traffic about a year ago behind an Austin Police Department patrol car and noticed the bumper sticker promoting the department's recruitment website. Flores had been frustrated with local justice reformers’ inability to reduce the size of the Austin Police Department. A sympathetic City Council actually...
AUSTIN, TX
CBS Austin

Family, pets displaced after fire at North Austin duplex

AUSTIN, Texas — A family has been displaced following a late-night fire at their duplex home in North Austin. Austin firefighters responded to the structure fire call in the 6100 block of Bullard Drive around 11:15 p.m. on Thursday. According to the picture provided by AFD, it appears the...
AUSTIN, TX
CBS Austin

Former staff members of hospital where patient escaped blame leadership

AUSTIN, Texas — After a man escaped the North Texas hospital where he was committed when he was acquitted by reason of insanity in the 2013 murder in Austin, former staff members are speaking out and blaming leadership for allowing this to happen. Police are now searching for Alexander...
AUSTIN, TX
KVUE

Report: California-based Outer Aisle Gourmet opening facility in Kyle

KYLE, Texas — California-based Outer Aisle Gourmet LLC is opening a manufacturing facility in Kyle, according to a report from the Austin Business Journal. The company signed a lease for a 117,000-square-foot facility in Central Texas, which is triple the size of its Santa Barbara facility. The expansion into Kyle is expected to increase revenue from $50 million to $300 million, per the report.
KYLE, TX
KLST/KSAN

KLST/KSAN

5K+
Followers
6K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

ConchoValleyHomepage.com serves San Angelo and the Concho Valley with the latest local, state, and national news.

 https://conchovalleyhomepage.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy